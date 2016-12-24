An LDS missionary from New Zealand died from injuries sustained in a car accident while serving in South Africa, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the death of Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, age 19, from the Auckland New Zealand Tamaki Stake, Clover Park Ward," church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an official statement. "Elder Latu died of injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Dec. 23. Elder Latu was serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission. He was with three other missionaries, all of whom are being treated for minor injuries. We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss."

This is the fourth death of a full-time missionary in 2016, Hawkins confirmed.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.