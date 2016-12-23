The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-1, on Friday night at Budweiser Events Center.

In the win, the Grizzlies snapped Colorado’s league-high eight-game winning streak while they also finished the week with three of four standings points against the Mountain Division leaders in two games in the last three nights.

Grizzlies goaltender Troy Redmann stopped the first 27 shots that he saw before Colorado broke up the shutout with 5:32 left in the third. Redmann earned the win as he stopped 33-of-34 in the contest.

Utah took a 1-0 lead as Tim Daly scored the first of his two five-on-three, power-play goals in the contest 6:31 into the first period. Brad Navin and Erik Bradford added assists as Daly fired a shot in from the left circle.

Daly made it 2-0 following a Utah timeout 7:14 into the second period as the Grizzlies added another marker on the two-man advantage as Bradford and Michael Pelech added assists.

The Grizzlies made it 3-0 with 3:41 left in the second period as Ralph Cuddemi scored a goal in his third-straight game as he redirected in a Sam Windle blast.

Utah kept Colorado off the board for the final four minutes as the Eagles played six-on-five with an extra attacker.

Utah went 2-for-9 on the power play in the contest and 6-for-6 against Colorado’s power play, which entered the game fourth in the ECHL.

The Grizzlies resume their road stretch Wednesday in Missouri. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.