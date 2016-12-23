SALT LAKE CITY – In his first two months as a professional basketball player, former University of Utah star Jakob Poeltl has had the opportunity to play in 15 games for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.

The Austrian native also had the opportunity to start two games this year and even had his own SportsCenter top 10 highlight after a posterizing dunk against the Atlanta Hawks.

Even with all the great experiences he has had so far in the NBA, returning to Salt Lake Friday night to face the Utah Jazz was very special for Poeltl due to his many friends and great memories he had during his two years at the University of Utah.

“I’m going to try and stay (in Salt Lake) as long as possible,” said Poeltl, who was already able to catch up with some old buddies prior to Friday’s game and will have more time to do so before going to Portland on Christmas Day.

As for playing basketball, Poeltl did not see any minutes Friday night against the Jazz but has been very pleased with his NBA experience with the Raptors.

“It’s not been as difficult as I thought it would be, but still not easy at the same time,” he said of the transition to the pros. “Just getting used to the NBA and the new role I have with this team has been a challenge.”

For the Raptors, Poeltl is another young addition to the frontcourt that includes fourth-year player Jonas Valanciunas and second-year player Lucas Nogueira at the center position.

As expected Poeltl hasn’t seen the court as much in his rookie season as he was used to in his college days, but he is content accepting his role as he grows and develops as a player.

“Toronto has been great, I think it’s a really great fit for me,” Poeltl said. “Obviously as a rookie, you’re not always going to play and there are some really good guys on this team, so sometimes you have to just sit back and learn by observing and playing in practice. It’s just another step in my development that I hope turns out positive.”

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was very positive in regards to the center and his progress, saying that, thanks to his positivity and patience, Poeltl has a bright future ahead of him.

“You see the improvement each and every day. He’s a great young man and his work ethic is unquestioned,” Casey said. “I love him. He is going to be a tremendous player in this league.”