Forget the “Super Mario Run” game you can find on your phone.

You can watch a real-life version of the game online, thanks to a new video from filmmaker Devin Graham, who’s responsible for other real-life Mario videos, like “Mario Kart in Real Life.”

The video begins much like other Mario games and short films — Princess Peach is stolen. Mario responds like the heroic plumber he is, rushing off to save the princess before it’s too late.

He totally nails all his parkour moves.

He’s such a stud that he collects coins along the way, avoiding turtle shells and sliding through tunnels to rescue the princess.

And when he finally catches up with the bad guys, Peach has a surprise waiting for Mario.

It seemed to excite people on social media.

According to Mashable, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Mario brothers participating in parkour. Back in 2013, stunt artists Christian Russell and Ronnie Shalvis dodged fireballs, collected coins and slid into tunnels while dressed as the video game characters.

