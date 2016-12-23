LINDON — Lab results detected E. coli bacteria in Lindon's water supply that could cause stomach or intestinal illness, city officials said Friday.

The city is warning residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution.

"Do not drink tap water without boiling it first," city officials said in a statement.

Residents are also asked to share the information with others who live in the city. The boil order is in place until further notice, city officials said. Updates will be posted on the Lindon Facebook page.

"We are sorry for this inconvenience during the holiday weekend but (the city) had one of our routine water samples come back from the lab as E. coli positive," the statement read. "Additional samples are being taken after we chlorinate and flush the system."

Water should be boiled for at least one minute and then cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should also be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, officials said.

The samples taken found bacteria whose presence indicated the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. Microbes in the waste could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The bacteria may pose special health risks for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems, according to the statement.

Individuals who persistently experience such symptoms may want to seek medical advice, city officials said. Residents at increased risk of health problems should seek advice about drinking water from health care providers, the statement read.

For more information about boil orders, visit the Utah Department of Environmental Qualilty website.