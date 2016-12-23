OREM — A Provo man shot while allegedly trying to force his way into another man's apartment Thursday has died from his injuries.

About 6:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man attempted to break into a unit at the Village Park Apartments, 1080 N. State, according to Orem police. The alleged intruder, Jackson Jacques Woodward, was shot.

Woodward was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Orem police announced Friday that he had passed away.

Everyone in the apartment at the time, including the alleged gunman, was interviewed by police and released.

"The shooting is being looked at as being in defense against a home intruder. The man that was shot was the man that had forced his way into the apartment," according to a statement from Orem police.

Orem Police Lt. Craig Martinez didn't say Friday whether Woodward knew the gunman or anyone in the apartment. Details about why Woodward was at the apartment or whether he said anything while trying to force his way in were also not available.

Woodward had a minor criminal history, according to Utah court records.

The case will be screened by the Utah County Attorney's Office to determine if charges appropriate.