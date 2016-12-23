SALT LAKE CITY — The governor and volunteers of all ages Friday made sure that many of Salt Lake's less fortunate won't go hungry on Christmas.

Rowland Hall and Crossroads Urban Center teamed up once again this year to pass out meals to more than 800 families and individuals in need. Gov. Gary Herbert was there to personally pass out turkeys.

"My hands are cold, but my heart is warm," he said.

Herbert said this is the eighth or ninth year in a row that he has helped with the annual meal giveaway. It's something the governor said he gets as much out of as the people he's helping.

"I'm brightening my own spirits and preparing my own efforts for Christmas," he said. "And being here and helping these folks, and sharing the goodwill of the Christmas season and the holiday season and wishing them a Happy New Year is just good for me."

Many students from Rowland Hall were also on hand Friday to help pass out food.

"They're dedicated. They understand the importance of the cause, and they're extremely helpful," said Jessica Roadman, community outreach coordinator for Crossroads Urban Center. "We want everyone to have a special meal for the holidays."

The food for Friday's giveaway was donated by Harmons and the Utah Food Bank.

Herbert said volunteering is a fulfilling service that everyone should do.

"It shows service to fellow man. It makes us humble. … (It's) an attitude of gratitude that we ought to have during all parts of the year but sometimes bubbles to surface a little more during the holiday season," he said.

At some point, everyone needs a helping hand in their life, the governor said.

"It doesnt matter who's fault it is if you're down on your luck. It's a matter of what can we do to help you," Herbert said. "There's nothing that gives you (more) true joy or happiness than helping somebody."

Contributing: Mary Richards