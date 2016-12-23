WEST VALLEY CITY — The friend who doesn't understand he's worn out his welcome, the conversation someone realizes she doesn't want to continue, the family member who is a little different: the feelings these situations evoke — as well as a heavy dose of laughter — are what actress Kelly Coombs says lie at the heart of "The Nerd," which runs Dec. 31-Feb. 4 at Hale Centre Theatre.

"It's a common thing that we've all had somebody in our life that has come over, and it's time to leave, and they're just not leaving, they're not getting the hint, whether it be a family member or a friend or something," said Coombs, who plays Tansy McGinnis in the show's Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast. "'The Nerd' takes it to an extreme, which is just so funny and hilarious."

The comedy is set in 1976 Terre Haute, Indiana, and centers on three friends, Willum, Tansy and Axel, who are thrown for a loop when Rick Steadman takes Willum up on his promise to help at any time — by moving in with him. Though Rick saved Willum's life in Vietnam, the two had never met, and Rick's mannerisms quickly prove overwhelming to Willum and his friends.

"The Nerd," written by Larry Shue, was last performed at HCT 11 years ago during the 2005-06 season. The show and leading man Ryan Simmons, who is single-cast as Rick for the 40-plus consecutive performances, was brought back by popular demand, Coombs said.

"A lot of patrons of the Hale have asked for him back, and it's so clear," she said. "He is absolutely brilliant in his comedic timing. His face alone is just so expressive. … People are going to be rolling out of their seats."

Simmons says it was flattering to be invited back, and he's excited to tackle the role again and make it fresh.

"I feel like my take on the character has significantly changed, due to the other actors I'm working with and the new direction with the new director," he said.

He doesn't have to look far for inspiration, he said.

"(Rick) is extremely socially awkward, but he means well, and he has a good heart," Simmons said. "He is trying to fit in within new surroundings and with new people, and I think he goes about it in extremely unusual and awkward ways. …

"I think I have nerdy characteristics in myself, in my own habits, I can exaggerate here and kind of mock. I don't need to look to other people necessarily … but obviously there are other people in my life that I have observed and can mimic here."

Coombs said she hopes audiences will come prepared to laugh along with the cast.

"We are having a ball up there; every rehearsal is hilarity," she said. "We hope we can share that with the audience."

Content advisory: Some mild language and alcohol consumption.

If you go …

What: "The Nerd"

When: Jan. 2-Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday with 12:30 and 4 p.m. matinees on Saturdays; two New Year's Eve performances with special celebrations will be held Dec. 31 at 6 and 10 p.m.

Where: Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City

How much: $34 for adults, $18 for youths ages 5-17; $49-54 for the New Year's Eve performances

Phone: 801-984-9000

Web: hct.org