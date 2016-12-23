SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who prosecutors say caused a 2015 crash that killed her passenger while driving with Ecstasy in her system has been charged.

April Chavez-Rosas, 21, of West Valley City, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with driving with a measurable controlled substance in her body causing death, a second-degree felony.

On Nov. 1, 2015, Chavez-Rosas was driving on I-215 when she veered off the road at 1200 West and crashed into a pole, according to charging documents.

The passenger in the car, Mathew Pruneda, was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Chavez-Rosas told investigators that she was driving on I-215 "and remembered waking up as the vehicle was traveling on the shoulder," charges state. She admitted to consuming "Molly," or Ecstasy, prior to driving, the charges state.