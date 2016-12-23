KEARNS — A Kearns man accused of hitting and killing and bicyclist in April has been charged.

Joseph Thomas Sanchez, 53, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance in his body resulting in death, a second-degree felony; and driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor.

On April 10, Connie Stewart Marconato, 56, of Kearns, was hit while riding her bike across the intersection at 5415 S. Northwestern Ave. (4700 West). She was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a Hyundai making a left turn, according to charging documents.

Sanchez showed signs of impairment when sobriety tests were conducted, charges state. Toxicology tests later confirmed methamphetamine and marijuana in his system, according to charging documents.

According to court records, Sanchez has a lengthy history of drug-related charges and DUI.