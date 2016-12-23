SALT LAKE CITY — A man already charged with human trafficking in Duchesne County was charged with an additional 15 felonies Thursday for allegedly abusing two other girls.

In addition to new charges against Jared Stephen Morgan, 37, of Sandy, charges were also filed against his brother, David Morgan, 35, of Sandy.

Jared Morgan was charged in September in Duchesne County with aggravated human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, rape and forcible sodomy — all first-degree felonies.

Investigators say the disturbing case involves an 18-year-old woman being held captive in a shed for weeks in 2014 and being forced to perform sex acts to receive food and water. Jared Morgan is also accused of taking the victim to his parents' house in Sandy and raping her while holding a Taser to her head, charges state.

He was previously charged in 3rd District Court in 2012 with rape, sodomy and aggravated sex abuse of a child in connection with another girl in Sandy. The case was dismissed in 2013 after the alleged victim disappeared.

After Jared Morgan's arrest in September, the Deseret News obtained search warrants suggesting that the investigation into the Sandy case was reopened and the girl had reappeared.

On Thursday, Jared Morgan was charged in 3rd District Court with an additional three counts of sodomy on a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, forcible sodomy, six counts of rape, and three counts of aggravated sexual assault — all first-degree felonies. He was also charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

The charges were filed in connection with the alleged victim from the 2012 case and her sister.

David Morgan was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, all third-degree felonies.

Similar to the Duchesne charges, Jared Morgan is accused of dating the victims' mother and then sexually abusing her daughters after "grooming" them.

In 2005, Jared Morgan began dating a Sandy woman who had two daughters. By 2006, he was sexually abusing both girls, ages 12 and 14, according to charging documents.

"Throughout the next several years, (the girls' mother) said that Jared began to manipulate the family until he was able to 'sink his hooks' into (the girl) and (her sister). Jared made them believe that he was the one they needed by showering them with gifts and drugs. In the interview with (the girl), she disclosed that she had been manipulated by Jared and conditioned to believe that he was all she needed," according to a search warrant affidavit.

In 2008, one of the sisters was "pawned" off to David Morgan when she was 14, and the man continued to abuse her, according to the new charges. Investigators found evidence of the abuse recorded on David Morgan's cellphone, charges state.

By 2012, the mother discovered what was happening and Jared Morgan was charged. But after he was charged with abusing one of the daughters, the girl ran away with him, the charges state. Jared Morgan hid her in Idaho and Arizona until she turned 18, charges state.

An earlier search warrant stated that the girl lived with David Morgan for a time in Arizona.

After she turned 18, she returned to Utah and in 2014 asked authorities to take her off the missing persons database. She still refused to cooperate with Sandy police, according to the department. It wasn't until after the girl met the victim in Duchesne County and Jared Morgan was arrested that she agreed to cooperate, according to investigators.