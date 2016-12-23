SAN DIEGO — From Jamaal Williams running for big yardage and a key touchdown to Kai Nacua making the game-clinching interception and many times in between, BYU's senior class stepped up big during the Cougars' 24-21 victory over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl on Wednesday at Qualcomm Stadium.

BYU's senior class swept the MVP honors — the running back Williams was named the game's offensive MVP, while linebacker Harvey Langi was named defensive MVP — and the Cougars' seniors found ways to make impactful plays at the most critical moments in the win over the Cowboys.

"I think it's a huge compliment to these young men. They've been leading this team the entire time. I think I get way too much credit for doing things as a head coach when these guys have made it so much easier for me," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said.

