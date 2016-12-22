It was one of those things where I think we’ve done this four or five times now already this season. You can’t keep blowing 20-point leads and win every single time. This one finally came back to bite us.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz were missing four key players, again. They had played the night before at Golden State.

Still they didn’t expect to lose Wednesday night to a Sacramento Kings team that came to Vivint Arena with an 11-17 record, having also played the night before in California.

The Jazz blew a 20-point second-half lead and lost 94-93 to the Kings to drop to 18-12 on the season. It still left them in first place in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, but it was a game that they certainly expected to win.

While it seemed like a devastating loss in many regards, Utah coach Quin Snyder did his best to downplay the defeat afterwards, pointing out his team had just beaten a good Memphis team on the road three days earlier and was coming off the loss to Warriors 24 hours earlier. And of course, they were not playing with a full deck as usual.

“I want to stay away from these sweeping, dramatic generalizations about a bad loss,” he said. “It means we played poorly tonight.”

The Jazz were missing Rodney Hood, who had to leave the game the night before with gastrointestinal issues, along with Dante Exum, because of knee tendinitis, not to mention Alec Burks, who has been out all season and George Hill, who has missed most of the season.

But it didn’t seem to matter against a Kings team they had beaten by 20 points 11 days earlier as the Jazz took a 10-point halftime lead that extended to 20 midway through the third quarter.

Then came the Jazz second-half slide, which had happened four times in the past month, against Denver, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix and Dallas, all teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. In each of those games, the Jazz saw second-half leads of between 15 and 22 points fall to less than five before they pulled out victories.

Not this time, however.

While Snyder said “I’d like not to look at this and say somehow there’s a trend,” Jazz players are well aware of their recent propensity to blow large second-half leads.

“It was one of those things where I think we’ve done this four or five times now already this season,” said Gordon Hayward, who led the Jazz with 28 points. “You can’t keep blowing 20-point leads and win every single time. This one finally came back to bite us.”

“We lost focus — everybody has got to be focused,” said Rudy Gobert, who had his 20th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. “When we’re up 20 points, the game is not over. Those guys are good players and we can’t relax. A 20-point lead can turn into a one-point game and then into a loss.”

The Jazz will try to rebound Friday night when the Toronto Raptors, who have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 20-8, visit Vivint Arena. Then the Jazz wil have four days before their next game Tuesday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

GAME NOTES: Former Utah Utes star Jakob Poeltl, who was a first-round pick by Toronto, is averaging 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in limited action this year. After starting a couple of early games and seeing substantial time, he is playing behind both Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira at the center position. … Another former Ute, Delon Wright, a first-round pick of the Raptors in 2015, has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August and is not expected back until early January. … After playing the Lakers, the Jazz have two home games against Philadelphia Thursday and Phoenix Saturday before the New Year, when they will embark on a five-game Eastern road trip.