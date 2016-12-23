Nominations are open for the 2016 Whitney Awards for the best novel-length fiction published by an LDS author between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016, regardless of publisher. The deadline to nominate an author is Dec. 31.

The Whitney Awards, founded in 2007, are named for early LDS apostle Elder Orson F. Whitney. The awards honor novels in the following categories: general fiction, romance, mystery/suspense, speculative fiction, speculative young adult fiction, general young adult fiction, middle grade, historical, best novel of the year, best novel in youth fiction and best novel by a new author.

Novels can be nominated by any reader who is at least 12 years old and not the author of the book, the publisher of the book or a publisher’s employee, according to the website at whitneyawards.com.

2015 winners include Brandon Sanderson, Dan Wells, Jennifer A. Nielsen, Josi S. Kilpack, Martine Leavitt, A.L. Sowards, Tara C. Allred, Traci Hunter Abramson, Valynne E. Maetani, Marsha Ward and Tracy and Laura Hickman.

The website notes that any novel that receives five or more nominates will be considered an official nominee. Nominees are voted on by an academy of industry professionals, including authors, publishers, bookstore owners, distributors, critics and members of the awards academy.

The winners will be announced at an awards banquet on the last evening of the LDStorymakers Annual Writers Conference, which is in the spring.

Visit whitneyawards.com for more information and to nominate a 2016 published novel.