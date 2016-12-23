"SOUTHERN CHARMED," by Melanie Jacobson, Covenant Communications, $16.99, 220 pages (f)

Lila Mae Guidry isn't thrilled to find Max Archer back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as "Southern Charmed" opens. He was a tease and annoying when he was a kid and a teen. She didn't expect anything different now that he and she are both college graduates and have started careers.

But Lila's mother, who is recently widowed and needy, as far as Lila can see, is matchmaking and making sure Lila spends time with Max.

It's fairly simple to see where this story is headed, but author Melanie Jacobson manages to tell it without making it saccahrin or totally unbelievable.

Max and Lila, who are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, swing into a relationship that allows them to revisit the past, work through their issues and begin to rely on each other.

As they organize a major young singles conference, checking out venues that appeal to dating couples, they recognize in each other a desire to organize well and succeed in their efforts.

While it's somewhat predictable, Jacobson keeps the dialogue fun, readable and moving right along.

Lila, a talented returned missionary, is avoiding a serious involvement with Max as she feels tied to her hometown and to helping her mother.

It's an interesting contradiction as she is so good at teaching others and encouraging them to take risks, and she balks at leaving "home."

At the same time, Max is focused and intent on persuading Lila to give their future a chance.

Jacobson makes her characters real. This isn't a boy-meets-girl, girl-and-boy-fall-in-love, have-a-squabble, kiss-and-make-up tale. It's more of a boy-meets-girl again, they-fall-in-love and work-it-through story.

"Southern Charmed" also addresses understanding when God answers prayers and how to handle promptings that seem contradictory to what is actually happening.

The substory about Kiana, a troubled teenager dealing with a dysfunctional home life while she tries to accomplish what Lila wants her to achieve, is also simplistic but sweet.

Overall, here's a feel-good story that's uncomplicated but readable. It doesn't have any bad language or violence, and the romance doesn't go beyond sweet kisses.

Sharon Haddock is a professional writer with more than 35 years' experience, 17 at the Deseret News. Her personal blog is at sharonhaddock.blogspot.com.

Email: haddoc@deseretnews.com