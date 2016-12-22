OREM — A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest Thursday, Orem police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of the Village Park Apartments at 1080 N. State, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital.

Officers were not involved in the shooting, Orem police confirmed.

"Everyone involved is being interviewed," the agency reported on Twitter, though residents were advised to stay away from the area early Thursday evening.

No other information about the incident was immediately known. More details will be reported as they become available.