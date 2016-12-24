"EVER THE HUNTED," by Erin Summerill, HMH Books for Young Readers, $17.99, 392 pages (f) (14 and up)

Sword fighting, magic, romance and political upheaval come together in Erin Summerill’s debut novel "Ever the Hunted," the first in the Clash of Kingdoms series. With masterful world building, Summerill takes the reader on a journey to another time, where two kingdoms are on the verge of war.

Seventeen-year-old Britta Flannery and her only friend, Cohen Mckay, are trained by Britta’s father, the king’s bounty hunter, to track, hide and hunt. When Britta’s father is murdered, she must bring the culprit, Cohen, to justice. Her journey takes her through the border into Shaerdan, the enemy kingdom. Unlike her kingdom, Shaerdan allows “channelers” to practice their magical abilities, and Britta finds herself intrigued by their magical ways. As her search continues, she is forced to consider who she truly is. This is a story about love, family and determination that leaves the reader excited for the next volume.

"Ever the Hunted" is written for a mature young adult audience. There are some intense scenes where violent acts are described in detail, including fights, assault and murder. There are a few romantic scenes that include make-out sessions and a young couple that sleeps near each other, though nothing sexual occurs. One guard implies that he would assault a girl given the chance. There is no profanity.

Erin Summerill lives in Utah with her four kids and is also a wedding photographer, blogger and author of “Clickologie: Elevating Your Photography from Beginner to Pro.”

She noted on her website at erinsummerill.com that it's taken seven years and eight manuscripts and “a life-altering kidney donation experience," before she had the idea that became her debut young adult fantasy, "Ever the Hunted."

If you go …

What: Erin Summerill book signing

When: Thursday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Provo Library, 550 N. Univeristy Avenue, Provo

Web: kingsenglish.com, provolibrary.com/authorlink

Christie Betzer can be contacted at betzerc@gmail.com.