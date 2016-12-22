Real Monarchs SLC has hired former New York Red Bulls coach Mike Petke, according to Real Salt Lake commentator Brian Dunseth.

If confirmed, it would be a big get for the USL club. Petke was beloved by NYRB fans after leading the club to the Eastern Conference championship game and winning a Supporter's Shield in his two years as head coach.

He also has experience playing (13 years) and being an assistant coach (2 years) in Major League Soccer.

RSL SIGNS 2 NEW PLAYERS: Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake announced the signings of 2016 NASL goalkeeper of the year Matt Van Oekel and homegrown midfielder Jose Hernadez.

Van Oekel had 16 shutouts last season for FC Edmonton, which was one of the better clubs in the Division 2 NASL. Van Oekel has played two years for Edmonton and five years for Minnesota — he played all 90 minutes in the Minnesota Thunder's upset of RSL in the U.S. Open Cup in 2012.

“I’ve always known RSL to be contenders, a fun team to watch and a club respected around the country for how they operate since coming into MLS,” said Van Oekel. “I had the fortune of playing alongside Luke Mulholland for a few months in Minnesota, and I’m incredibly excited to learn from a goalkeeping legend like Nick Rimando and also Kyle Beckerman, meet all my new teammates, and of course represent the RSL badge for the great fans in Utah.”

Hernadez is a veteran of the RSL-Arizona Academy and UCLA, where he was named Pac-12 co-Player of the Year.

“Obviously the path from the academy in Arizona was a big advantage for my career, and even though it’s a cliché, my dream has now become a reality,” Hernandez said in a RSL news release.

FORMER RSL PLAYERS ON THE MOVE: Jeff Antinella, who was selected in the 2016 Expansion draft by Minnesota United last week, was traded by United to Portland on Tuesday, reportedly for MLS discovery rights to former Minnesota player Miguel Ibarra.

On Thursday, four-year RSL striker Olmes Garcia was selected by San Jose in the MLS Re-Entry Draft. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 104 matches (44 starts) for Real.

SEASON OPENER ANNOUNCED: RSL will face MLS Cup-runner up Toronto FC for its season opener at Rio Tinto on Saturday, March 4.

The rest of the schedule will be announced on Jan. 13.

HERRIMAN ACADEMY CONSTRUCTION UNDER WAY: The campus of the new RSL Academy in Herriman is starting to take shape.

The new academy is right on schedule. 🚜🚧🏔 pic.twitter.com/3OOPvebHQv — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) December 22, 2016

The complex includes a stadium, field and accommodations for a 300-student science, technology, engineering and math school that will open next August.

