The storefronts at The Gateway mall are playing host to holiday art installations by local artists.

The Art Shop Project at The Gateway is "a step away from traditional holiday window displays toward more artistic explorations of what the holidays bring," according to a news release.

The shopping center partnered with the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the Urban Arts Alliance, the University of Utah, the Downtown Alliance and others to provide the opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents, the news release states.

“The Art Shop Project is an exciting one for us, to be able to repurpose some of our available space to showcase the innate creativity this city has to offer,” Bergendi Hatch, creative director at The Gateway, said in the news release. “It's been incredible to see the different artist interpretations for this project. These artists have worked really hard, and it's a collection that we're incredibly proud to have curated.”

Participating artists and artist groups include David Baddley, Camille Overmore, Soon-Ju Kwon, Brady Peterson, Sarina Villareal, Sarah Peterson, Briana McLaren, Carol Sogard, Michelle Guymon, Helen McNally and The Sign Witches.

The installations are scheduled to remain on display through the beginning of the year, according to the news release.