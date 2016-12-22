’Tis the season.

The Utah Jazz are two months into the NBA season, and it's time to give them a gift for Christmas. We asked our top Utah Jazz contributors what they most want to give the team.

Aaron Morton: I would give them an indestructible George Hill. Really, I’d like to see the whole team go injury free for the rest of the season, but that seems to be greedy (or at least really expensive). Hill really gives the Jazz a direction and can settle the team when the game is close.

Dustin Jensen: I would wish for a definite answer on whether Hayward stays with the Jazz next season. Hayward is a (the) piece the Jazz need on their current roster to keep the playoff doors wide open and to keep the fan base at ease.

Knowing his status could help the Jazz prepare for his departure by signing Hill to a deal ASAP and getting pieces moving to keep the team's momentum headed in the right direction. On the flip side knowing he will stay could get the front office focused on constructing a contending team with locked in pieces. Knowing, whether good or bad, is better than taking wild shots in the dark.

Cameron Wood: I would give the Jazz 83 first-aid kits. That would be one for every man-game missed so far this season (as of Dec. 21) to injury or illness. I would buy the kits in bulk so it would be cheaper and with my leftover cash, I would buy some bubble wrap to protect us from any further injuries.

That might be the only thing that can protect the Jazz from another season at the top of the missed games list.

Garrett Faylor: I would give the Jazz confidence. I mean Rodney Hood looked scared against Golden State. The Jazz gave up a season-high 23 turnovers and got spanked in just about every statistical category.

The Warriors — I can't believe I'm saying this — are the best team in the league. I know it's true. I just hate giving them any sort of positive feedback. But the Warriors are fantastic, probably bordering on legendary. As such, any team is going to struggle with them, especially if that team is missing players, definitely if they're missing starters.

But just about everybody aside from the self-proclaimed best center in the league struggled Tuesday night. I don't remember where I saw it, if it was a clip or a story on Twitter about Hayward finally coming to the realization that he belonged alongside the current greats in the Association.

The rest of the team needs that. They need to know that they can and should win, or at least go toe-to-toe with even the — ugh — best team in the NBA. I'd also give the same gift to Jazz fans, those who chew off their fingertips when the Jazz lose one game and start churning the "Is Gordon Going To Leave Us?!" mill.

Bobby Macey: If I could give the Utah Jazz one gift for Christmas it would be a page out of Buddy the Elf's playbook.

Ridiculous? Maybe. Here's my analysis: