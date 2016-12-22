We’ve heard the song “Hallelujah” covered time and time again. From Leonard Cohen’s original to the more recent cover from Pentatonix.

Kaylee Rodgers may have just set the new bar when it comes to the melodic masterpiece.

Rodgers, a student who has autism and ADHD and attends the Killard House School in Donaghadee, North Ireland, recently sang a cover version of the song (using alternative lyrics from Christian rock band Cloverton) at her school choir concert, according to The Huffington Post.

The video, which has gone viral this week with close to 950,000 views on Facebook, shows a confident and poised Rodgers, 10, singing with her classmates.

Social media expressed enthusiasm about the beautiful tune.

Kaylee Rodgers (10), a pupil at Killard House Special School, sings Hallelujah.https://t.co/LfJS2GziVy — Jonathan Harden (@jonatharden) December 21, 2016

Absolutely beautiful #KayleeRodgers and if Kaylee and those other gorgeous kids, don't touch your heart ........ https://t.co/AqSTejOFtN — sylvia doughty (@kimikomcc) December 22, 2016

Kaylee's mother, Tracy Rodgers, said that it was the school's music teacher, Lloyd Scates, who taught the young Kaylee how to be more confident with her musical talents.

“She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” she told BBC. “[Mr. Scates is] like her safety blanket ― he’s amazing.”

Similarly, school principal Colin Millar told Belfast Live that it was Mr. Scates who brought Rodgers out of her shell.

“(Scates) got her to sing a few solos and she performed at the Easter and Harvest concerts, which helped her confidence to grow,” Killiad’s principal, Colin Millar, told Belfast Live. “Kaylee is a lovely child; she’s very quiet and shy, but when she opens her mouth to sing, something wonderful happens.”

