The Gospel Library app, used by members worldwide to study the scriptures, conference talks, and other materials, recently released a major update for both iOS and Android. Version 4 of the app includes the following improvements:

All content is now annotatable.

Study tools are more intuitive.

Features and functionality are more unified.

New video tutorials are available.

All content is now annotatable

Members can highlight, add comments to, link, tag, and organize into notebooks all content, including scripture chapter headings and study helps, lists in various lesson manuals, hymns and children’s songs, videos, and more. Not being able to annotate this kind of content was the most common feedback topic from Gospel Library users.

Study tools are more intuitive

Newly refined study tools help with study sessions. The 4.0 update adds text formatting to notes, including bold, italics, and lists, so users can improve the clarity — and value — of their notes. Saving passages into custom notebooks is also much easier.

Another refinement is when users create a link between two passages, the app now creates bidirectional links that go in both directions between passages. The accessing of footnotes has also been streamlined by directly displaying the related scripture references in the redesigned sidebar.

“The Gospel Library team has been working hard this year to make all the content annotatable and make the study tools more intuitive,” said Elder Larry R. Lawrence of the Seventy. “These enhancements provide members the opportunity of a more enriching study experience and better options to record personal revelation.”

Features and functionality are more unified

Many individuals and families have devices using both iOS and Android platforms on their phone and tablet screens. Other individuals switch between platforms when getting new phones. Now, regardless of platform or screen size, the user experience using Gospel Library 4.0 will be more similar.

For example, footnotes on phones are now located on the side like tablets, the text selection buttons on iOS and Android have the same icons in the same order, and the redesigned “Notes” section has a common look and feel on iOS and Android.

The new version of the free app is available for download from the Apple app store and Google Play.

To provide a further consistent multiscreen experience, in 2017, similar changes will be made to the study tools on LDS.org and the Windows version of Gospel Library. For Windows users who have upgraded their desktop or mobile device to Windows 10, a 4.0 beta release can be downloaded from the Windows store.

New video tutorials are available

With each future update, the significant enhancements will be highlighted via a What's New feature to inform members of the ongoing improvements. New short videos under the Tips collection, located at the bottom of the home library screen, have been added.

Help others learn to use the app

Members experienced with using Gospel Library are encouraged to share what they've learned with others. A simple pointer or demonstration given to a friend may open ways to significantly improve their gospel study. Use #GospelLibrary to join the conversation on how you use Gospel Library.

“Research among members showed that many members would use the app’s study tools if they were shown how to use them by a family member or friend,” concluded Elder Lawrence. “Showing others how you use Gospel Library for personal study and teaching is a great way to strengthen them.”

New content

Recently added content includes three items found in the new Church History collection that support the study of the Doctrine and Covenants, the 2017 gospel doctrine course of study: Gospel Topic Essays, Revelations in Context, and Joseph Smith’s Accounts of the First Vision. (Learn more about the new study materials for 2017.)

iOS Enhancements

Enabled split-screen support for iPads

Reverted to text-selection buttons

Added a “clear” highlight style

Added black and sepia color themes

Android Enhancements

Redesigned audio playback experiences

Redesigned bookmarks and screens

Provided calling-based content delivery

Added blue color theme