Winter has arrived in the United States. And with Christmas on the way, millions of Americans hope they’ll wake up to a white Christmas.

It’s unlikely for most of the country. As USA Today reported on Wednesday, the United States probably won’t have any sort of white Christmas because the Polar Vortex, a front that brings record-cold temperatures, has already passed through the country. Instead, a warm shift will move through this week.

“The Polar Vortex may have been a week early. If you thought the recent Arctic blasts increased your chances for a white Christmas, you may be sorely disappointed,” according to USA Today.

Following a blast of cold air, milder conditions will return to the East in time for Christmas: https://t.co/s0omSpkvTL pic.twitter.com/zhVgO18HL5 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 20, 2016

It seems that the Midwest, Northeast and Western mountain regions of the country could see a few snowflakes fall, according to USA Today.

But the East Coast may see above average temperatures, whereas states around the Rocky Mountain range are likely to see snow.

KSL meteorologists predict that Salt Lake City will see a rain and snow mixture on Christmas Eve, which could leave some leftover snow for Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve is expected to have a high of 42 degrees and a low of 33 with that rain/snow mix. On Christmas, expect temperatures to reach a high of 34 degrees and a low of 26 degrees, with potential snow, according to KSL.

It looks like Utah may get that elusive white Christmas.

“Several inches of accumulating snow will be possible overnight into Christmas morning. By Christmas morning, snow showers will become light and scattered with flurries by late morning and into the afternoon,” according to KSL’s Dan Guthrie.

And that's about par for the course for the Beehive State. Since 1916, Utah’s temperatures have rested between 20 and 40 degrees on Christmas Day, with two rare exceptions — temperatures reached 53 degrees in 1955 and 50 degrees in 1971, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Over the last 100 years, Utah has averaged a temperature of 29.05 degrees on Christmas Day.

In a national context, Utah remains middle of the road for its temperatures on Christmas Day. The Northern Plains and the Northeast often see the coolest temperatures on the day of gifts.