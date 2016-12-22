Sports have a funny way of bringing out every emotion in us. They can bring us happiness, tears, frustration and memories, but at the end of the day, sports bring us together.

Here are 16 athletes or teams that brought out different emotions in us, but more importantly, brought us together.

Steve Smith, Utah football, Baltimore Ravens

It was easy to cheer for Steve Smith this year. After a season-ending injury in 2015, Smith announced that he would be coming back for a 2016 season. What’s more impressive than his play on the field is his work off of it.

Smith has brought much needed attention to how to end domestic violence. As a child, he watched domestic violence acts happen to his mom and is now fighting to end domestic violence as well as promote children’s health and wellness.

Smith became the 14th person in the NFL to tally 1,000 career catches this season. His work ethic is what helps set him apart, and it was learned at an early age.

Mahe family, BYU football

When a nightmare happened to the Mahe family, it was their strength and openness with those around them that brought so many people together around the world.

BYU running backs coach Reno Mahe and his wife Sunny, a former BYU volleyball player, shared courage and strength with so many that allowed people to see there really is more to life than sports.

Three-year-old Elsie Mahe was involved in a tragic accident, getting tangled in some cords and passing away a week later with her family by her side.

The Mahe family taught us about true strength when you have every reason to be upset. They taught us what it means to truly love those around you, even complete strangers.

Luke Falk, Logan High, Washington State football

Luke Falk is just a kid from Logan, Utah, who started his career as a walk-on for the Washington State Cougars.

As a redshirt junior this season, Falk led the Cougars to an impressive 8-4 season, and the Cougars will be playing in the Holiday Bowl. It didn’t come easy, though. The Cougars lost their first two games of the season. Falk rebounded quickly and helped guide the Cougars to eight straight wins.

Dime last week by WSU QB Luke Falk. Dangerous throw but impressive trajectory and accuracy. https://t.co/rWQUtWKXe5 — Rob Rang (@RobRang) October 8, 2016

His consistency was something that continually set him apart. Falk at one point this season was talked about being a Heisman candidate because of how well he was playing. He finished the season averaging 350.3 yards per game and a passing efficiency rating 149.2.

Utah gymnastics team

The Utah Utes gymnastics team gave many people a reason to smile during the 2016 season. It didn’t get the finish it wanted, but the journey leading to the NCAA championship semifinals was impressive.

The Red Rocks finished an impressive 8-1 on the regular season. They got a huge win over traditional powerhouse Michigan. It was the team's first win over Michigan since 2012.

The Red Rocks finished second of eight teams in the Pac-12 championship and won an NCAA regional title when they scored 197.125 to beat out the five other teams competing at the regional tournament.

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Known to many as “Jingle’n Joe,” the Utah Jazz small forward has brought a charisma to the team and fans that is easy to love.

The new dad this year to twins has become more impressive on the basketball court. Ingles leads the NBA in 3-point percentage at 47.6 percent.

Injuries have depleted the Jazz this season and have forced the Jazz to dig into the bench. Ingles has stepped up for the Jazz and provided a much-needed lift when needed the most.

His commentary on his teammates' social media pages also provides a much-needed laugh.

Nick Rimando, Real Salt Lake

Nick Rimando will go down as one of the best goalkeepers to ever play MLS soccer. This past season he put his name in the record books.

Rimando is the all-time wins leader in the MLS. He has played a total of 38,313 minutes, has 183 wins, and has recorded 129 shutouts.

Ashley Hatch, BYU women's soccer

2016 was the year of Ashley Hatch for the BYU women's soccer team. Her hard work and dedication paid off when she was invited to play in the United States Women’s National Camp, where she reported on Oct. 15.

Hatch got to play in a friendly against Switzerland on Oct. 19 at Rio Tinto Stadium in front of her BYU teammates and fans she's gained from playing in Utah.

Her final season at BYU was a great one. She recorded multiple hat-tricks and was on the All-WCC First Team. Hatch was also the first player in the nation to score 15 goals this season, with her 15th coming Oct. 3.

Joe Williams, Utah football

It was a story of defeat and victory. Joe Williams struggled at the start of the season before retiring from football on Sept. 13. Injuries depleted the depth the Utes had at running back, and on Oct. 11, Williams announced he was re-joining his team.

Williams came back a completely different player and put his name in the record books. He set a school single-game rushing record against UCLA, rushing for 332 yards, four touchdowns and 29 carries.

He became the 13th player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. He ranked third in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game. He did all of this while missing four games.

Santa Clara Little League softball team

In a time when people will give up so much to get what they want, it was a group of 12- and 13-year-old girls who reminded us what it means to stand up for what you believe in, even if you stand alone.

The team from Santa Clara won the West region tournament in San Bernardino, California, something that no Utah team had done before, and was given a chance to play in the Little League World Series tournament in Portland, Oregon.

Their first playoff game was to be played on a Sunday, something the girls hadn’t done all season. The girls held a team meeting and decided to stay true to what they believed in.

Kalani Sitake, BYU football

Two reasons why I love Sitake: 1) his "excited" run. 2) the ref pat 😂😂😂 #BYUvsWYO #PoinsettiaBowl pic.twitter.com/9tbDB4F5yl — Katie Chrystler (@kchrystler) December 22, 2016

A new culture is being built within the BYU football program, and a large part of it has to do with first-year head coach Kalani Sitake.

Sitake brought in a new sense of fun, and it’s shown within his first season, leading the team to an 8-4 season and his first bowl game as head coach.

The relationship between him and Kyle Whittingham is also another thing to note. Sitake coached under Whittingham when he was at Utah. The friendship between the two has added a different dynamic to the BYU vs. Utah rivalry.

Mark Pope, Utah Valley men's basketball

Taking over any college program is never easy, but Mark Pope has made the transition seem smooth. Over the past two seasons he’s guided his team to wins over in-state rivals Weber State and most recently BYU.

Pope was an assistant to Dave Rose at BYU before taking over for the retiring Dick Hunsaker.

What has been more impressive with Pope though is what he’s helping his team do off the court. In 2016, all of his seniors graduated from college, and the team finished the year with a 3.34 cumulative GPA.

Tate family, Utah football

Hayes Tate taught all of us what it means to be “Hayes Tough.” Hayes, the son of former Utah safety Steve Tate, passed away after dealing with a rare form of childhood cancer.

In a world where sports can divide us, Hayes brought so many people together. His fight with cancer showed us what matters the most. The Tate family openly shared their experience on social media, allowing people to get a glimpse of Hayes' journey.

In November, the family shared that Hayes' condition had worsened, and he died on Dec. 4. The family remained in contact with Utah football players, and many continue to show support for Hayes, who watches from heaven over his family. Both the BYU and Utah football teams will be wearing these decals on their helmets for their bowl games:

We love you Elsie and Hayes! pic.twitter.com/qvAwO8qM11 — Jasen (@Jasen_AhYou) December 22, 2016

Jamaal Williams, BYU football

Jamaal Williams gave everyone something to smile about. Between his dancing during pre-game warmups, his constant interaction with the fans, and his record-breaking performance, Williams was a dominant force for the BYU Cougars.

Williams played with the team from 2012-14 and left in 2015 due to personal reasons. Everyone’s journey to success is different.

Williams became the all-time career rushing leader at BYU during the Mississippi State game. He will finish his career as a Cougar with two 1,000-yard seasons and over 3,600 yards rushed all together.

Adora Anae, Utah volleyball

Adora Anae has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the volleyball court.

Anae helped guide the Utes back to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this year, but it didn’t come without other milestones along the way. Anae and the Utes beat in-state foe BYU in five sets. The Utes did it in Provo, and Anae ended up with a season-high 31 kills that game.

The Utes finished the season 20-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to the UNLV Rebels.

Real Salt Lake Unified

Something that was in the works for over a year finally happened to bring the community closer together. Real Salt Lake teamed up with Special Olympics Utah to help create a magical moment for kids with and without disabilities in this state.

In April, tryouts were held for anyone wanting to participate in the event, and on July 8, members were signed to the unified team. In August, the team played in its inaugural game at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Winning in thrilling fashion, RSL Unified goalkeeper Ivan Yin blocked two penalty kicks to seal the victory over the Colorado Rapids team.

“It was such an amazing experience," said Yin. Thanks to all my crew, my coaches, my goalie coach who was a master. I couldn’t have done it without him. I’ve always dreamed to play for Real Salt Lake, and it came true. We’re all champions."

Jared Ward, Olympian

It’s not every day you get an opportunity to run in the Olympic marathon, but for Kaysville native Jared Ward, that opportunity came this summer, and he made the most of it.

The former BYU All-American — and current BYU professor — finished sixth overall at the Rio Olympics with a time of 2:11:30, a personal best for Ward.

Ward came as a surprise to many when he qualified for the Olympics in February at the Olympics trials. He followed a strict plan leading up to the trials and the Olympics. The plan worked, and allowed people to see that if you put your mind to something and work at it, you can accomplish anything.