Is our world basically good?

The news seems to be challenging that assumption: Stories of hate in our own country, of terror attacks abroad and of children losing their homes, nourishment and families in Aleppo are enough to make one weep.

With the Christmas spirit in the air, it feels like there’s a disjunct between what Christianity teaches and what the news tells us is reality, and that gap could make one question faith itself.

“How can God have said that all of this was good?” we may ask ourselves.

Though I normally write about the intersection of faith and popular culture — think of articles like “What makes the Harry Potter series Christian?”— I want to write a little differently today, a little more personally. I want to share why I continue to have faith in the goodness of humanity. I could do this by quoting biblical passages or talking about the history of Christian faith. But instead, I want to point to evidence from a place I often go to but never stay long.

Airplanes.

I have a vibrant fear of flying. The merest bump leaves my knuckles white and my breath intensified as I scan around for a flight attendant to gauge how worried I should be. (The flight attendants are usually calmly passing out drinks, except for one time, when the turbulence was so bad that one was vomiting.)

It would make sense to avoid planes altogether if I could, but work and family commitments mean that I’m on a plane, on average, once a month, more often than not by myself. Some of those flights are uneventful, but others have a few tremors or involve travel through a storm. Once, my plane was hit by lightning, a moment of intense radiance followed by a jolt to the aircraft during descent. (This was, by the way, not the event that nauseated the flight attendant.)

I tell you all of this because something surprising happens to me every time I get scared on an aircraft: The passengers around me ask if they can help. Over the past decade, I have held hands with numerous strangers whose names I did not know, listened as they told me funny stories about their jobs, and heard their repeated reassurances that turbulence does not cause crashes. These passengers have been black and brown and white, Hindus and Muslims and Christians and atheists, Republicans and Democrats, older than me and younger, parents and singletons. One even unbuckled her safety belt during intense turbulence to come and sit beside me.

None has ever looked at me and said, “Get it together, girl!”

None has ever judged my fears.

It’s not lost on me that the most notorious terror attack on the United States this millennia involved hijacking planes, robbing thousands of the safety they deserved to have assumed existed. Plane travel has revealed the very worst of humanity to us. But it can also reveal the very best. That’s what I witness when I fly — I see kind, generous human beings living out the commandment to love their neighbor in a very tangible way.

Experiences like the ones I have in midair remind me that God continues to address our world, to remind us of truths that are challenging but real. One of those truths is that we are called to love our neighbors. Another is that this world is good, something we must continue to believe despite reports and rhetoric that would have us think otherwise.

That does not mean we should not be vigilant; it doesn’t mean we should ignore evil when we see it. Naming evil is, after all, the first step in transforming it. What it does mean is that we cannot lose faith in this humanity that God created. We can’t forget that over and over again, during those first few days, God saw that it was good (see Genesis 1).

May we, therefore, strive to live in God’s image. May we seek what God saw in that first chapter of Genesis. May we search out the goodness in creation like the shepherds sought the baby Jesus. And when we find it, may we proclaim what we’ve found.

Danielle Tumminio is an Episcopal priest who is also a three-time graduate of Yale University. She holds a doctorate in practical theology from Boston University, has taught at Yale and Tufts and is currently chaplain at the Groton School.