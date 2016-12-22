Among the things to do this week are events such as EVE WinterFest, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, lights at Thanksgiving Point, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Caleb Chapman's Crescent Christmas and New Year's EVE sing-along.

Caleb Chapman's Crescent Super Band's Crescent Christmas

Dec. 23, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $12 for general, $10 for seniors and children 3-11 (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

EVE WinterFest

Dec. 26-31, times vary, Downtown Salt Lake City, free-$25 (801-333-1133 or eveslc.com)

New Year's EVE sing-along

Dec. 29, 5 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Dec. 31, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $30-$80 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Dec. 29, 7:30 pm., Eccles Center, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City, $29-$79 (435-655-3114 or ecclescenter.org)

Luminaria

through Dec. 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $17 for children and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)