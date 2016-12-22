Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 22.

Woods Cross homeowners see dips in value

Several homes in Woods Cross are witnessing the financial effects of property damage.

According to the Deseret News, at least 20 homes in the northern Utah city reported severe damage to their homes, which has affected property values for those houses.

For example, a home that was once appraised at $307,000 is now $105,000. Another home that was originally valued at $265,000 is now $200,000.

Families in the city are also juggling between moving to a new home or spending money they don’t have to fix their houses.

Woods Cross City Manager Gary Uresk said the problem is only getting worse.

"I feel really bad," Ursek said. "I wish I could do more. Their lives are turned upside down. It's heartbreaking."

Obamacare enrollment up in Utah

About 145,000 people in Utah signed up for healthcare under the Affordable Care Act, which is a 24 percent jump from 2015, according to the Deseret News.

Utah’s increase is good for the largest jump in the nation.

Jason Stevenson of the Utah Health Policy Project told the Deseret News that these numbers are proof that Utahns approve of the current healthcare system.

"Health insurance has been politicized in Washington, D.C., but it's still a very important basic need for families around the country," Stevenson said, adding that he’s unsure why Utah’s numbers are so high compared to the rest of the nation.

Part of the reason, he said, may be related to Utah’s large number of youngsters.

After all, families who have children are "reliable, consistent consumers, because health insurance is not just about protecting themselves, it's about protecting their families," Stevenson said, according to the Deseret News.

Berlin Christmas market reopens

On Monday, a truck killed 12 people and injured 49 others when it rammed into a Christmas market in Berlin.

But on Thursday, the market reopened for the holiday season, according to BBC.

To address safety concerns, police officials have added barriers to the area to make sure there isn’t a second attack.

Police are still on the lookout for a suspect in the attack, Anis Amri. They’re currently raiding homes in Dortmund, BBC reported.

J.K. Rowling is working on new books

We’re not sure if it’s more Harry Potter, but J.K. Rowling has some new projects in development.

She tweeted on Wednesday that she’s penning some new novels. She hasn’t published something since “Career of Evil,” under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, according to The Huffington Post.

She teased social media with plans of new books under the name Galbraith and under her personal name.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do! https://t.co/gFF8UZmq5W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

“It’s unclear at the moment if the book released under her own name will take place in the Harry Potter world, but she did tell us that she won’t be writing any more novels featuring Newt Scamander, the character in the Fantastic Beasts story,” according to The Huffington Post.

Security guard catches a ‘six’ during cricket match

