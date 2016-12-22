On a daily basis, the photojournalists of the Deseret News are given amazing access into the lives of Utah residents.

Itâ€™s the passion of storytelling that drives them.

2016 was packed with stories of human triumphs, tragedies and an emotional presidential election. Our photojournalists were witnesses to the best and worst moments that life had to offer this year.

Through their lenses, our photojournalists capture stories with a decisive click of a shutter, freezing that moment in history. And itâ€™s often that moment that we see that brings a rush of various emotions.

When we are trusted voices in our communities, itâ€™s the relationship built between the subjects and our photographers that provides readers an intimate glimpse inside their lives.

These are just some of the photos that we consider to be among the best captured by our staff this year.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

William Trujillo, left, Mercedes Garcia, Yiselmen Doza and Santana Garcia mourn during a vigil in Layton, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, for Layton High School student BaiLee DiBernardo, 17, who was killed in a crosswalk when hit by a vehicle earlier in the day.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

JC Lay gets a kiss from his cousin Tara Hansen prior to receiving a kidney from her at IMC in Murray on Jan. 12, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Christian Denis uses a chainsaw to shape ice in the Midway Ice Castle Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Steve Drott kisses his daughter, Officer Josie Drott, after pinning her badge on during Salt Lake City Police Department's Academy Class graduation at the Pioneer Precinct in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 4, 2016. Drott was especially thankful for being able to watch his daughter graduate after recently having a stem cell transplant to fight his cancer. Fifteen police and two fire department recruits spent 23 weeks training in the police academy.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Joanne Smith, who cannot digest food, has been searching for a diagnosis for more than three years. Her weight has dropped from 140 pounds to 85. She poses for a portrait in her room at Cottonwood Place Senior Living in Holladay on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Pops pauses while eating dinner at St. Vincent de Paul dining hall in Salt Lake City, March 11, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz Dunk Team Member Nate Felt slams home a dunk as the team performs for employees of NuSkin in Provo Thursday, March 17, 2016.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Police push back a crowd of both Trump supporters and Trump protesters outside of the Infinity Event Center where Donald Trump held a rally in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2016.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Alex Bury, left, Juliana Snow and Rev. Eun-sang Lee of the First United Methodist Church carry the cross as it leaves the First Presbyterian Church during the Good Friday Procession of the Cross in Salt Lake City, Friday, March 25, 2016. At right is Rev Michael Imperiale of the First Presbyterian Church.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ashley Johnson hangs upside down while playing with her dad Scott and brothers Tommy and Alex at their home in Orem Tuesday, March 29, 2016.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Tyler Budge throws a back flip on closing day at Snowbird on Monday, May 30, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rider-trainer Elise Verdoncq works with a group of Arabian horses as the Cavalia Odysseo show prepares to open in Sandy Friday, April 15, 2016.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dance Company juniors dance to "Fix You" by Coldplay, dedicated to Cameron Forte who is battling Ewing sarcoma, at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Monday, April 18, 2016.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Crews work at the scene of an apartment fire in Millcreek, Thursday, May 5, 2016.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Yousif Altimimi holds his daughter Retaj after fleeing their apartment in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 5, 2016. Unified Fire fought fire in two buildings at the Monaco Apartments.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jaritzy Rodriguez tries to talk her son Julian into taking a photo with her after Salt Lake Community College graduation ceremony at the Maverik Center in West Valley City Friday, May 6, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the three new baby Lion cubs is cleaned by one of the lionesses on their first day out for public viewing at Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City Monday, May 16, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Aliza, a student at the Utah Schools for the Deaf & the Blind, meets a horse at Odysseo in Sandy on Thursday, May 26, 2016. The students were invited to visit Odysseos equestrian world through a variety of hands-on exercises created specifically to meet their special needs. Odysseo is a unique show that describes the journey of man and horse, combining a variety of performing arts elements and technological feats.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

One firefighter carries a rescued cat as another doesn't want anything to do with the cat at the scene of a condominium fire in Salt Lake City, Monday, June 6, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Cumorah and Robert Holdaway pose for a photograph at their home in Vineyard, Thursday, June 9, 2016. In the background are homes built upon land that used to be the Holdaways' dairy farm before it was sold to a residential developer.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ashleigh Matherly and Arlin Cooper hug during a vigil for the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando outside of the Salt Lake City and County Building on Monday, June 13, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Scouts and Cub Scouts support a giant American flag as American Fork City marks the completion of an 18-month Memorial Garden project at the city cemetery Tuesday, June 14, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Xander Larucci, right, whose nose is bloody from being beaten up earlier in the day, experiences a tick he said is due to Tourette's syndrome while sitting near the The Road Home shelter on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. At left, Laura Day tends to her friend Drea Westerfield, an alcoholic who had passed out from drinking.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Zoe Jakes dances as Beats Antique performs at the Utah Arts Festival in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 24, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The Breitling Jet Team performs during the Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House and Air Show at Hill Air Force Base on Saturday, June 25, 2016.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

An 18-year-old female is hoisted by LifeFlight from Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A lone Salt Lake City firefighter works on a grass fire along I-80 as a result of a large structure fire at 4201 W 700 S. in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 8, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Caleb "Stickz" Dambra, center left, and Sean Taylor, center right, march through downtown Salt Lake City with other protestors during a Utah Against Police Brutality rally on Saturday, July 9, 2016.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania prior to her speech during the National Republican Convention in Cleveland on Monday, July 18, 2016.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jai Knighton holds an ornament he found that survived a fire that destroyed 10 homes and damaged eight in Tooele on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. The bench also survived, along with some yearbooks at his feet.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Claudia Monreal, right, reacts with friend Valeria Coles as their spaghetti, tape and string tower begins to tip as they and other Latino youth take part in the first-ever Statewide Leadership Boot Camp at Camp Tracy in Millcreek Canyon on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Rosemary Yuhasz hugs Unified Police Officer Jerry Byam after a group of senior citizens from the Wellington Senior Living Center brought candy care packages to show their appreciation at the Millcreek Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2016. The residents assembled more than 80 care packages for the police officers at the Millcreek and Holladay stations.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Cody Brophy volunteers with others to set up 3,000 flags in the Utah Healing Field in Sandy on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Lori Fitch, left, comforts her friend, Laurie Holt, mother of Josh Holt, as people pray at a rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 30, 2016. Family members and supporters held a rally to call for the release of Josh Holt, who has been jailed in Venezuela.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Female guests fan Chaya Zippel during her and Rabbi Mendy Cohen's traditional Chabad Lubavitch Jewish wedding at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. Men and women celebrate separately.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Tim Taylor inflates his hot air balloon during Autumn Aloft in Park City on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

People carry candles representing each of the victims killed in last year's floods during a memorial ceremony at Cottonwood Park in Colorado City, Arizona, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Low water in the north arm of the Great Salt Lake reveals patterns on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The water levels are causing production problems for Compass Minerals.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Volunteers climb down from the roof of a damaged home while helping clear a downed tree in Washington Terrace on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Residents are continuing to recover after a tornado swept through the area a day earlier.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Kara Smith of Brooklyn, New York, almost loses her umbrella as a gust of wind pops it open at Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. Smith and her husband, Taylor, walked to the peak to get a view of the city and the mountains. The newlyweds have taken new jobs and are moving to Salt Lake City in a month.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Brandon Reimschiissel flies his remote control Pilot Extra 330 vertical at an opening ceremony for the new SLC Modelport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Valerie Maciel and her son, Sal, watch as Donald Trump's lead over Hillary Clinton continues to grow at the Utah Democrats' election night party at the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A police officer runs his hand along the side of a hearse carrying the body of West Valley City police officer Cody Brotherson at the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Brotherson was hit and killed while trying to help stop a fleeing car during a chase.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Pfc. Chase Davis, right, of the 850th Signal Company at Ft. Douglas, and Vietnam veteran Bob Fillmore salute travelers on Veterans Day while standing on the 2200 North I-215 overpass in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Pallbearers walk with the casket and body of West Valley City Police officer Cody Brotherson as they enter for funeral services at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

A family hugs as they reunite outside Mountain View High School in Orem on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, following a stabbing at the school.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Doug Rice spends time with his daughter Ashley at their home in West Jordan on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Ashley receives three doses of CBD oil daily to treat her seizures.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

CW2 Gist Wylie swings his daughter Rachel as soldiers from Detachment 2, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) return to Utah on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, following an 11-month deployment to Iraq.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Karsen Wight reacts when he spots his girlfriend while he is welcomed home by his hockey teammates at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Wight and his family were involved in an automobile accident while driving to a hockey tournament in Denver. The parents died and Wight and his brother, Kyle, had been recuperating from their injuries in a Denver hospital since the accident occurred last week.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox takes a photo with Sir Featherbottoms, a turkey he pardoned at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Grandfather Calvin Shepherd places a flower on the casket during a graveside service for Jake Shepherd in Mendon on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. Shepherd was one of three crew members of a medical aircraft transporting a patient from Elko, Nevada, to University Hospital in Salt Lake City when the plane crashed just after takeoff.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Bennett Ellsworth, left, and his brother Ian, right, accompany their family as the casket for their father, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth enters the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

David Fowers, kisses his son Dan, ninth-grader, after a lockdown was lifted at Mueller Park Junior High School in Bountiful on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Flowers was in the room when his classmate fired a gun.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Chad Stilson and his wife, Kim Power Stilson, arrive back to their newly remodeled home in Orem on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News