SMITHFIELD — A Logan woman who police say caused a crash that resulted in the death of her husband has been charged with automobile homicide.

Eska Miller Bird, 42, of Logan, was charged in 1st District Court this week with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; seven counts of DUI, a class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.

On Oct. 28, four cars were involved in a crash near 850 S. Main (U.S. 91) in Smithfield, according to a post on the Smithfield Police Department's Facebook page. Seven people were in the vehicles. Five of them were taken to local hospitals.

The most critically injured was 42-year-old William "Bill" Robert Bird, Eska's husband. He died on Nov. 25.

"Police were able to determine that a vehicle that was traveling south on Main Street at a high rate of speed (and) for an unknown reason came into contact with northbound traffic, causing the accident," according to a statement in October from Smithfield police.

The Cache County Attorney's Office alleges that prescription medication and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

On Eska Bird's Facebook page, she has posted several times about how heartbroken she is over the tragic situation.

"Our wreck was horrific and the horror, guilt, blame, and pain is too much," she wrote in one post. When asked what happened by one person, she replied, "I lost my brakes and started to hydroplane."

No date for an initial court appearance had been set as of Thursday.