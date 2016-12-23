Here are five movies from various platforms that families may want to consider, as recommended by the Deseret News features department and Ok.com. Because not all are appropriate for younger children, age recommendations are included.

A green, greedy Grinch and a miserly, miserable Scrooge have a change of heart in these Christmas films. Spread some holiday cheer with these films for families to consider.

Amazon Video: "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

Jim Carrey gives voice to the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in this retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic tale "Disney's A Christmas Carol." Three ghosts visit Scrooge and help him discover the true meaning of Christmas. Parent Previews notes the 2009 animated film’s “stunning visual animation and the usual lighthearted, happy ending,” but cautions the tone “reflects the dire times in which the original story was written.” The Dove Foundation awarded the film its "Family-Approved" seal for ages 12 and over and called the film "a multi-sensory thrill ride" that "captures the fantastical essence of the classic Dickens tale." The website also cautions that some scenes may frighten young children, but that the "classic tale is a feast for the eyes." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 9 and older.

Netflix: "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

Santa Claus helps Disney characters discover the true joys of Christmas in these five short animated films. The vignettes include Goofy and his son, Max, Donald and Daisy Duck, Scrooge McDuck, along with the brothers Huey, Dewey and Louie, and also Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Pluto. Common Sense Media said the films teach lessons about "showing generosity and kindness" to all. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 4 and older.

iTunes: "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

Also voiced by Jim Carrey, the hard-hearted Grinch is intent on ruining Christmas for all the people of Whoville in this live-action version of the Seuss tale. Movieguide.org emphasizes that the film “retains the central message that there’s more to Christmas than presents and augments it with tremendous visual and special effects” but cautions that it contains “infrequent scatological humor." Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

iTunes: "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Tim Burton’s Christmas movie follows Jack Skellington as he finds Christmastown and tries to take over Christmas by kidnapping Santa and assuming the role. The Dove Foundation awarded the film its Dove “Family-Approved” for ages 12 and older and says the film “takes the viewer out of the ordinary to a land of make-believe,” but notes it is a dark animated fantasy. Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 7 and older.

Amazon Video: 'Frosty the Snowman'

A magical hat brings a snowman to life in this 1969 animated film. The group of children who made the snowman try to save Frosty from a villainous magician. Common Sense Media says “parents will enjoy reliving their childhood and sharing this classic with their kids.” The website also notes some “mildly scary/sad scenes that quickly melt into happy situations.” Ok.com recommends the film for viewers ages 3 and older.