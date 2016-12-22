A stay-at-home mother and her four children celebrated Christmas by creating a rendition of “Away in a Manger."

Monica Scott, who sells sheet music online, put together a video of her four children singing the song, just in time for the holiday season.

Scott came up with the idea after she heard her youngsters belting out the tune in the living room. Her children are always playing dress-up or out playing in the barn, where the video was filmed, so it was an easy decision to create the video, she said in her YouTube description.

“There is something about the simplicity and pureness of children singing that is so beautiful to me. I wanted to create a video that was childlike; authentic and real,” she wrote on her YouTube page.

You can watch the video below.

Scott received help from other family members, too. Papa John and Nana Debra let her film at their farm house, while Nana Karen gave them nativity clothes for the filming.

According to her website, Scott grew up in a musical family. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.S. in music in 2004.

