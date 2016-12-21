The Colorado Eagles defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 4-3, in overtime Wednesday at Maverik Center as Utah takes one standings point.

The contest was the third-straight game that Utah and Colorado have gone past regulation and the first win for Colorado in the season series.

Newcomer Cam Reid scored two goals in a 2:23 stretch of the first period to give Utah a 2-1 lead after Colorado scored on a shorthanded rush 2:10 into the contest to take a 1-0 lead. Reid won a faceoff and then tipped in a puck on a Sam Windle blast 12:35 into the first period to tie the game. He then held in a puck ticketed to the neutral zone and went to the net for his second goal with 5:02 left in the first period. Ralph Cuddemi and Brad Navin picked up assists.

“The addition of Cam Reid is going to help a ton and if we get goaltending like that we’re going to have a lot of success,” said Branham.

Colorado tied the game at two on a late power-play goal in the second.

Ralph Cuddemi hammered in a rebound with 12:21 left in regulation to give Utah a 3-2 lead with Navin and Daly picking up assists. The Eagles tied the game on a scramble in front with 4:08 left in regulation.

“We’re definitely happy we got a point here,” said Branham. “I thought we deserved a better fate. There’s a lot of positives tonight; I thought Troy Redmann was outstanding, which we need.”

The Eagles won the contest 43 seconds into overtime just moments after Utah goaltender Troy Redmann stopped a breakaway.

“When your team is struggling, sometimes confidence can be an issue,” said Branham. “Sometimes late in games you have trouble closing them out.”

Redmann stopped 37-of-41 in the contest, including 23-of-25 through the first two periods and 13-of-14 in the third.

The Grizzlies open a four-game road stretch Friday in Colorado. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.