BYU picked up its first bowl win under head coach Kalani Sitake as the Cougars defeated Wyoming 24-21 in the Poinsettia Bowl.

While things got ugly at times in this game as rain unexpectedly became a major factor, BYU's senior playmakers got the job done to give the Cougars a 9-4 record in 2016.

Here's BYU's report card in their final game of the season:

Offense

Jamaal Williams put on a dominant performance in his final game as a Cougar. Wyoming had no answer for the senior as he ran for 210 and this touchdown:

VIDEO: Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) scores his final TD for @BYUfootball, this 36-yarder to put the Cougars up 24-7 on Wyoming pic.twitter.com/yuQt73EChG — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

Tanner Mangum's first start since the Las Vegas Bowl was entertaining, to say the least. He threw some questionable passes, including one that was picked off. Another pass was tipped twice in the end zone only to be brought down by Tanner Balderee in one of the luckiest touchdowns BYU has scored since Riley Nelson's tipped pass against Utah State. Mangum also channeled his inner Taysom Hill for a 3-yard rushing touchdown.

BYU's offense was choppy at times, particularly at the end of the game, but in the end it scored enough points to get the win.

Grade: B

Defense

BYU held Wyoming at bay for the first part of the game, but once the rain stopped and Brian Hill came in after sitting out the first quarter, the Cougars had a hard time stopping the Cowboys. It looked like Wyoming was going to at least take BYU to overtime when Kai Nacua put an end to the game with a pick. Dayan Lake also had a pick earlier in the game.

VIDEO: Kai Nacua (@KaiNacua_23) does what he does, makes the game-winning interception for @BYUfootball in his final game as a Cougar pic.twitter.com/FWzbjQTZmY — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

The Cougars lost DL Logan Taele to a knee strain, and the BYU defense simply didn't look as solid without him. All of that being said, the defense came up with the play to win the game.

Grade: B

Special Teams

BYU had a couple of rough kickoffs in this game. There was a kickoff out-of-bounds, a short kickoff returned to the Wyoming 40-yard line. Still, BYU didn't self-destruct on special teams like the Cowboys did with a disastrous punt attempt and a botched field goal attempt, so there's that.

VIDEO: Here's the bobbled snap on a punt attempt for Wyoming that set up the @BYUfootball touchdown to make it 7-0 pic.twitter.com/n9mhFPHRXa — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

And it wasn't all bad for BYU's special teams. Jonny Linehan had a nice 47-yard punt on a soggy day in San Diego. Rhett Almond hit a 27-yard chip shot field goal. Best of all, Aleva Hifo had a nice 39-yard kickoff return to start the game.

Grade: B-

Coaching

BYU's coaching staff, which has been way too bold in some games this season, looked perhaps a little too conservative in some parts of this game. And some of Ty Detmer's play calls with Mangum rolling out or throwing a deep pass didn't quite work in this game. That said, the Cougars generally adapted well to having Mangum instead of Hill, and that's an underrated part of running an offense with two extremely different quarterbacks.

Kalani Sitake came away from his first bowl game victorious, and in the end that's what matters.

Grade: B

Overall

BYU's play was at times as sloppy as the turf at Qualcomm Stadium, but it got the job done against a solid Wyoming squad. It's clear that many folks on this team, the coaching staff included, are still learning lessons. But BYU's senior playmakers, like Nacua and Williams, made the plays and got the win.

Grade: B