SALT LAKE CITY — He didn’t do too much, but he did enough when and where it counted.

Coming fresh off a 55-point scoring explosion against Portland the night before, Demarcus Cousins’ 21 points in the Kings’ narrow 94-93 victory over the Jazz don’t draw the same ooh’s and aww’s.

He didn’t have any devastating dunks and knocked down only one of three attempts from three-point distances.

Unfortunately, for the Jazz, Cousins did his damage at the foul line, with little time remaining in the game. After cutting down what was a 20-point Jazz lead, Cousins drained a pair of freebies to give Sacramento a 90-89 lead with 1:08 left in the game. The Jazz responded with a few attempts at regaining the lead, but Cousins came up with two vital rebounds, was fouled after both boards and hit four more free throws to keep the Kings on top.

Rudy Gobert, who held the powerful and polarizing Cousins to just 16 points earlier in the season, again held the former Kentucky big man well below his season average, but before the game, Utah head coach Quin Snyder cautioned that it would take more than Gobert to contain Cousins.

“You can’t guard him with one guy, as much as people may point to Rudy or Derrick or Boris or whoever, it’s really a collective group, not just different people being on him, but different people helping from different situations and not letting someone try to guard him one-on-one because I don’t think you can do that. He’s too good.”

Postgame, Snyder felt that the team had done a good job, but conceded that it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

“He’s a heck of a player, he had 55 (Tuesday) night,” said Snyder. “I thought his getting to the foul line in the fourth quarter was a factor, but I thought we did a pretty good job on him. We did a pretty good job collectively and collectively we gave up a 32-point fourth quarter. It goes both ways.”

Gobert echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“It’s always a group effort. It’s a team game, basketball is not a one-on-one game. That’s what we do, that’s our defense. I thought we did a pretty good job except in the fourth quarter.”

While both players and coached agreed that it was the Jazz being outscored 32-20 in the fourth quarter that did Utah in, interestingly Cousins did not attempt a single shot from the field in the final period. He was, however, a recipient of 10 tries at the free-throw line, knocking down eight. Ty Lawson did most of the damage from the field in the final period, scoring 10 points, mostly on dribble-drive penetration.