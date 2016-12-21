SALT LAKE CITY — Emily Potter achieved a significant career milestone in a “frustrating” game with little fanfare in front of what had to be one of the smallest crowds in Huntsman Center history.

Utah jumped out to an impressive start against Northern Arizona, a 4-6 Big Sky team, but then struggled in the second quarter, which allowed the Lumberjacks to head into the locker room at halftime trailing just 34-30.

The physical contest may actually be the perfect way for the junior center to become the 26th Ute to score 1000 points in her collegiate career. Potter scored her 1,000th point in the first quarter, with half of those coming at the free-throw line.

“That’s kind of her,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts after Utah ground out a 78-65 win over a physical, feisty Northern Arizona team. “She’s really humble. She’s extremely competitive and very motivated. I don’t think she particularly likes all the attention, and I think it was something we all knew was coming. So it’s kind of nice to get it out of the way so she’s not thinking about it at UCLA.” The mid-week matinee contest only attracted a couple of hundred fans, and that only added to the difficulty of trying to muster intensity and enthusiasm for the last game before the players’ holiday break.

Potter, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, was, as she usually is, nonchalant about the milestone.

“I mean, I think it’s cool,” she said shrugging. “I said to Beans (point guard Erika Bean), like 99 percent of them were assisted, I’m pretty sure. So it’s all my teammates around me. …who do such a good job of getting me the ball.”

Three other players were in double digits — Paige Crozon, who scored 15, Tanaeya Boclair, who added 11 and Malia Nawahine, who finished with 10 points. Bean scored seven points and earned seven assists.

Rene Coggins led the Lumberjacks with 17 points, while Oliva Lucero added 16 points. Utah did outrebound Northern Arizona 48-43, but the Lumberjacks edged Utah on the offensive boards 15-14.

When asked about the lack of fanfare, Potter agreed that wasn’t really her thing anyway.

“I don’t think I’m the flashiest player by any means,” she said. “I just try to score when I get the opportunity whether it be in transition or post moves or dump offs. I don’t’ really think I’m ever going to do a step-back three in my career.”

Still, to achieve what only 13 players have as juniors before Utah even begins its conference schedule speaks volumes about her talent.

“She’s just a heck of a player,” Roberts said. “She really is.” Utah sophomore point guard Erika Bean said the team has struggled in the second quarter the last couple of games, and she takes ownership for some of that.

“The coaches have been on me just to look for my shot and be more aggressive, and I know in the first half, I was kind of passive for me,” Bean said. “And also for looking for my teammates.”

Both coach and players admitted that playing a game the afternoon some of the players planned to leave for home was akin to trying to continue working hard at 4 p.m. the Friday before a holiday break.

“Today, I thought was just kind of across the board, just a little bit of lack of intensity and focus, which probably has a to do with it being the last game and Christmas break,” she said. “And you know, it’s hard when you’re supposed to win. But that’s what great teams do.”

Roberts said that Utah’s bench had to improve, but also gave credit to the Lumberjacks for an impressive showing.

“I think it’s was a frustrating game for us,” Roberts said. “But you do have to give Northern Arizona credit. They played with nothing to lose. …I don’t think anyone’s hit eight threes on us all season. They had 15 offensive rebounds; no one’s had that many against us. As frustrating as it was for us, and we certainly could have played better, you have to tip your hat to them. They scrapped and fought and I respect that, I really do.”

