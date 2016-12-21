Utah teenage singer Lexi Walker released a new music video cover of “When You Wish Upon a Star” on Wednesday. This is not the first time that Walker has covered a Disney song. Her cover of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen,” released two years ago, has now been viewed over 83 million times.

“When You Wish Upon a Star” was written for Disney’s 1940 film, “Pinocchio” and was sung by Jiminy Cricket in the movie. In 2004, the American Film Institute ranked the song No. 7 on it’s list of the top 100 songs in American cinema.

Watch the video here.

UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah.

