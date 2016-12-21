SAN DIEGO — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said the Cougars “were very close” to joining a Power 5 conference and stated that a home-and-home series with former Mountain West Conference nemesis San Diego State “is the one game we really want.”

Those were among the issues Holmoe addressed during an interview on Mighty1090 AM, a sports radio station in San Diego Wednesday, hours before the BYU-Wyoming Poinsettia Bowl matchup.

BYU was one of the finalists to join the Big 12 conference as the league explored expansion. In October, the Big 12 decided not to expand.

“We would have loved to have been in a Power 5 conference. … There’s no question that is the ultimate for college football,” Holmoe said. “We made a venture to go independent in an effort to get to that point. We were very close. But it just didn’t happen. In order to make that happen, we just have to improve. Even though we have a strong national brand, we have to win bowl games. There were three games this year that we lost on the last play of the game. We win those three games, we might not be in San Diego. We might be in another bowl game.”

Holmoe was asked about the chances of a BYU-SDSU series starting up.

“Absolutely. We started some talks. I really think it can happen,” Holmoe said. “It was a great rivalry. When BYU left the Mountain West Conference, there were some hard feelings and it was tough to get right to the negotiating table on games. Playing Wyoming in the bowl game, we got together (Tuesday) for the bowl luncheon … I’d do a home-and-home with those guys. But San Diego (State) is the one game we really want. We’re hoping we can get something done and play a home-and-home in the future.”

BERNARD OUT: Linebacker Francis Bernard missed Wednesday’s game due to a “team matter.” Linebacker Austin Heder was sidelined due to injury.

GOODBYE TO SENIORS: The following seniors finished their BYU careers Wednesday — defensive back Chris Badger, running back Algernon Brown, defensive back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Parker Dawe, offensive lineman Andrew Eide, linebacker Austin Heder, quarterback Taysom Hill, running back Toloa’i Ho Ching, offensive lineman Kyle Johnson, wide receiver Garrett Juergens, wide receiver Mitchell Juergens, wide receiver Nick Kurtz, defensive lineman Harvey Langi, defensive lineman Maurice Maxwell, defensive back Kai Nacua, wide receiver Colby Pearson, defensive lineman Logan Taele, defensive back Eric Takenaka, defensive lineman Sae Tautu, defensive lineman Travis Tuiloma and running back Jamaal Williams.

Hill, who started all 12 regular-season games for the Cougars, did not play Wednesday due to an elbow injury. Tuiloma sustained a season-ending injury against Boise State.