LOGAN — For Randy Rahe, the place that once was home has been anything but sweet since he took over the reins of the Weber State basketball team.

But the former Utah State assistant coach and his Wildcats finally broke through Wednesday night, upending the Aggies 77-71 at the Spectrum.

"It's nice for me, obviously," Rahe said of the win. "But I feel really good for our kids. I got a great group. They just work their butts off every day — we haven't had a bad practice this year — and we have a lot of tough guys that like to compete who just want to get better and better.

"… For me, it's just nice to see our kids celebrate. They earned this win. It's a good win, and watching them celebrate is all I need."

The victory was the first for Weber State (5-6) at the Spectrum since Jimmy DeGraffenried's 40-foot buzzer-beater shocked the Aggies 87-86 in 1993. Utah State (6-5) had won four straight games against the Wildcats, while Rahe, who was an assistant on Stew Morrill's staff at USU from 1998-2004, was 0-5 at the Spectrum as an opposing head coach prior to Wednesday's victory.

"I haven't ever won here, and it's been even longer for coach Rahe, so I'm really happy for coach Rahe," Weber State senior guard Jeremy Senglin said. "I'm probably even more happy for him than myself. I'm happy he got a win here, and I'm happy that I was a part of the team that did it."

Although he was limited to just 32 minutes due to foul trouble in the second half, Senglin still led Weber State in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Senior forward Kyndahl Hill (11 points) and junior Ryan Richardson (10 points), while freshman guard Jerrick Harding went 3 for 5 for 3-pointers on his way to a 14-point outing — nearly 10 points above his season average.

"He was huge," Rahe said of Harding. "Jerrick's been getting better every game. He just needs some experience. But he's been doing that in practice. He's just a little guy, but he's got a lot of game. He's very explosive, he's extremely confident, and it was nice to see the threes finally go down for him."

Senior forward Jalen Moore (18 points), and freshman guards Koby McEwen (15 points) and Sam Merrill (10 points) all scored in double digits for the Aggies.

Utah State shot 48 percent from the field, went 6 for 12 from 3-point range and 17 of 22 from the free-throw line, while the Wildcats knocked down 52 percent of their field-goal attempts, 9 of 23 3-point shots and were 16 of 21 from the line.

"I thought it was a really well-played college basketball game," USU head coach Tim Duryea said. "I thought the big difference was, at winning time late when it was a one-possession game either way, I thought they made some big shots and we made some big mistakes. I think it came down to that."

The first half was extremely tight. Weber State led by as many as four points, the Aggies by two, and there were 12 lead changes.

Weber State held a 37-36 advantage at halftime, then outscored Utah State 13-6 to open the second half. That advantage quickly disappeared behind a 9-2 run by the hosts, capped by a 3-pointer by McEwen that tied the score at 52-52 with 12:20 to go.

Senglin spent nearly five minutes on the bench after picking up his fourth foul at 8:37, and a driving layup by McEwen a couple of minutes later gave Utah State its first lead of the second half at 60-58. But Harding promptly countered with a 3-pointer to put the Cats back in the lead, and USU would only lead once more, at 67-66, thanks to another layup by McEwen.

Two free throws by Senglin and a 4-point play by Ryan Richardson, courtesy of a Merrill foul, staked Weber State to a 72-67 lead with 2:08 remaining, and the Aggies could only manage four free throws the rest of the way. Conversely, the Wildcats stayed out in front even though Senglin fouled out of the game when USU forward Quinn Taylor took a charge in the lane with just under 35 seconds left to play.

"I'm just happy that my teammates stepped up, and they stepped up big time," Senglin said. "They made clutch free throws and grabbed some big rebounds."

Wednesday's game was the final non-conference contest for both teams. Weber State kicks off its Big Sky schedule at Montana State on Dec. 29, while Utah State opens Mountain West play against Boise State on Dec. 28 in the Spectrum.