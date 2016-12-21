SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz wrapped up their seventh back-to-back set Wednesday night and, while it’s challenging to play on consecutive nights, the game provided an immediate distraction from the worst loss of the season.

“It’s always good to be able to bounce back pretty quick,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said moments after Utah suffered an ugly 104-74 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Tuesday night. “Hopefully we come out tomorrow (Wednesday) in a different mindset and ready to play.”

Regardless of what happened against the Kings, the performance against the Warriors was unsettling on different levels.

The Jazz, who’d been playing so well despite injuries, looked like a shell of the team that ground out an impressive 82-73 win at Memphis on Sunday.

They shot only 35.5 percent, scored just 74 points and took a punch-in-the-gut 30-point blowout loss, which was the biggest scoring deficit this season. Utah was in the game in the low-scoring first quarter

The mood in the Oracle Arena visitors room — not to mention the play on the court — was more reflective of the 25-win Jazz team from a few years ago.

Somber. Disappointed. Frustrated.

“I think we just came out and (played) soft defensively,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “We looked like we were just scared and we shouldn’t be. We should just come out and play basketball and have fun.”

Utah had been doing just that in previous weeks. The team that showed up in the Bay Area — or didn’t — looked nothing like the confident squad that had won 11 of 13 games and four straight. The Jazz couldn’t muster any offensive push against the Warriors, who cruised to an easy-peasy W.

The only non-Warrior with an impressive offensive showing was a fan who drained a half-court shot for $5,000.

“First off, they’re a good defensive team,” Hayward said, “but also I think when you start missing shots you maybe try to force stuff that’s not there.”

Hayward was professional but curt with some responses in an interview that lasted just under two minutes.

“Yeah, we lost by 30-plus points or whatever,” he said when asked if he was frustrated. “I mean, there’s really not much else to say about it.”

Gobert thought the team just didn’t have its heart into this one.

“We came out and were playing good defensively,” Gobert said. “But offensively we just looked like we didn’t want to play. Those kind of games we should be excited to play. I don’t think we should come out this way."

BACK AND FORTH: Forward Joel Bolomboy has had an interesting rookie season, bouncing back and forth from the NBA to the D-League. He played in Tuesday’s loss at Golden State after completing his fifth assignment with Utah’s affiliate, the SLC Stars.

The former Weber State star and late second-round draft pick is trying to do what he can to improve.

“As much as I want to be with the team, Coach Q (Quin Snyder) and Dennis (Lindsey), they want to help me as much as possible to get better and to try to get me those extra reps I don’t get with the Jazz,” Bolomboy said.

“It’s good to play with the D-League every once in a while. I’m just making the most of the opportunities when I’m with the Jazz and when I do happen to go play with the D-League team.”

The 6-foot-9 forward saw four minutes of action in Tuesday’s loss, grabbing two rebounds and scoring one point. This was after totaling 28 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks, two steals and two assists in SLC’s win over the Vipers on Friday.

“I’ve always had confidence. It was good to look at the stat sheet and to know that I impacted the game and helped us get a win. That was the main thing, getting a win. The stars have been struggling a little bit, so it was good to finally get us going and get a win."