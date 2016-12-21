SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman charged alongside three others with murder in the death of a Millcreek man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Alisha Hope Moore, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and robbery, both second-degree felonies, in the death of 32-year-old Gildardo Toledo last year. Moore was originally charged with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies.

Moore was charged alongside Richard Trujillo, 28, Francisco Garcia, 35, and Sarah Ortiz, 26. Trujillo is also charged with obstructing justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree felonies. Ortiz is also charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Trujillo and Garcia have been ordered to stand trial.

Toledo's body was discovered May 29, 2015, at 875 W. Meadowbrook Expressway. Neighbors living near the apartment, which belonged to Toldeo's ex-girlfriend, told police the sliding glass door of the home had been open for four days and they had heard gunshots in the early morning of May 25.

Moore told investigators that she had been with Toledo in the early morning hours on May 25, including using his cellphone to send text messages to Ortiz up until 3:55 a.m., charging documents state. Moore allegedly told police she left, later returning with Ortiz, Trujillo and Garcia to rob Toledo.

Moore arrived first, charges state. Ortiz came next, opening a back door for Trujillo and Garcia, who came rushing in minutes later, according to police.

Toledo attempted to grab the .45-caliber handgun that Trujillo pointed at him, starting a struggle, the charges state. Garcia threw a bottle at Toledo, and Trujillo fired, striking Toledo once, killing him, according to the charges.

The group fled, reportedly stashing the gun in some bushes and destroying the SIM card from Ortiz's phone that had received the text messages from Toledo's phone, charges state. Police say Trujillo retrieved the gun the next day and sold it.

Sentencing for Moore is scheduled for April 14.

Jury trials have been scheduled for early next year for Trujillo and Garcia. A disposition hearing for Ortiz is scheduled for April.