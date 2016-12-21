VIDEO: Awesome moment tonight at the @PoinsettiaBowl, as the Mahe family, dressed in pink for Elsie, runs out the @BYUfootball flag pic.twitter.com/Gi9FzwPLhO — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) December 22, 2016

BYU and Utah's helmets and uniforms for their bowl games will feature a touching tribute to recent tragedies affecting both the Cougars and the Utes.

Jasen Ah You, BYU's Director of Football Athletic Relations, tweeted out these pictures just before BYU's bowl game:

We love you Elsie and Hayes! pic.twitter.com/qvAwO8qM11 — Jasen (@Jasen_AhYou) December 22, 2016

The emblem on the uniform references the death of 3-year old Elsie Mahe, the daughter of BYU running backs coach Reno Mahe, who died almost a month ago. The badge also has the name of Hayes Tate, the 20-month old son of former Utah safety Steve Tate, who also passed away at the beginning of this month from brain cancer.

Players and coaches for both the Utes and Cougars have come together to mourn with the grieving families over the past few weeks. It's neat to see this nice tribute make it onto BYU's uniforms.

In addition, Mahe will run onto the field with a special pink BYU flag that says "Elsie" on the bottom and has been signed by each member of the team. Here is a picture of the flag tweeted out by Director of Player Personnel Jack Damuni: