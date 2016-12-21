The way we see it we’re blessed to do what we love on Christmas. So I think it’s a great thing.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak acknowledged that the timing, potentially, could be very good. The Utes (7-2) are in Hawaii this week to close out non-conference play. They’ll take on San Francisco (8-2) in the Diamond Head Classic Thursday (9 p.m., ESPNU).

The tournament continues Friday against Hawaii or Illinois State. On Christmas — depending on what happens over the first two days — Utah will face a team from the other bracket (San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, Stephen F. Austin or Tulsa).

Three games in four days isn’t something the Utes are shying away from. They have increased depth after adding transfers Sedrick Barefield (SMU) and David Collette (Utah State) to the mix after eight games.

Barefield scored 18 points and had four assists against Prairie View A&M. Collette finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The duo were part of an effort that included 12 players getting rebounds and 10 putting points on the board. Kyle Kuzma had a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

“We’re ready for Hawaii,” Krystkowiak said after the Utes’ 92-60 win over Prairie View A&M Saturday in the Huntsman Center.

After the trip, Utah opens Pac-12 play on New Year’s Day at home against Colorado.

“It couldn’t be better from my perspective to have a couple more weapons and some more depth,” Krystkowiak said. “You get into those tournaments where you’re playing with short rest and back-to-backs and different things and I think depth is a big part of being able to have some success.”

Krystkowiak added that it applies to any tournament. This one, though, is a bit special for other reasons. When the Utes left Monday to get acclimated to Hawaii, they were accompanied by a lot of people opting to be with the team for Christmas. Krystkowiak noted that his wife, children, and in-laws, along with his brother and his daughters, were making the trip.

“It’s actually the first Christmas, personally for me, that I’ll have that whole gang together ... maybe in my life,” Krystkowiak said. “So it presented a nice little opportunity for me, personally. I think it’s the same for a lot of staff members.”

The players are also appreciative of the circumstances.

“The way we see it we’re blessed to do what we love on Christmas,” Barefield said. “So I think it’s a great thing.”

Even so, it’s still a business trip. Krystkowiak is seeking continued improvement.

“We’re really not leaving any stone unturned,” he said. “There’s a lot of elements.”

Krystkowiak added that there isn’t any area he doesn’t want the team focused on and tightened up.

EXTRA STUFF: Collette said it’s a “big honor” to be named a captain along with Kuzma and Lorenzo Bonam ... If Utah faces Hawaii in the second round, the Utes will face former Viewmont High and SLCC standout Gibson Johnson. He’s averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors ... Utah leads the nation in rebounding with 46 per game . . . USF is 7-3 all-time against the Utes.