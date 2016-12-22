When you are sick or injured, it is essential to get the care you need. Connecting with your primary care physician is typically the best first step. However, if that is not possible, it’s important to realize that going straight to an emergency room (ER) is not always the best option, especially in non-emergency situations. ERs and free-standing ERs, which aren’t physically attached to a hospital but are affiliated with one and charge ER prices or higher, typically have longer wait times and higher out-of-pocket costs.

Depending on the health condition and situation, there might be several available options that are often faster, less expensive and more accessible, while providing personalized care. They include:

Urgent care centers

Retail clinics often located in supermarkets and drugstores

Telemedicine

Urgent care centers are increasingly offering X-ray capabilities and diagnostic testing, including basic lab and quick tests for flu, strep, mono, pregnancy, diabetes and urinary tract infections, as well as immunizations, such as flu and tetanus. Most offer extended weekend and evening hours. In addition, urgent care centers offer a wait time of 30 minutes or less, compared to an average wait time of more than two hours for ERs.

Urgent care centers, which accept most insurance, Medicare and cash payments, can also provide a considerable service to patients’ wallets. The average urgent care visit ranges from $50 to $150 while an ER visit can range from $1,200 to $2,200.

Many health insurers, including Humana, now offer telemedicine as an added benefit in medical plans as a way for health plan members to connect remotely with board-certified medical providers. These providers can be accessed easily via voice or video, usually through a mobile device. Average wait times are under 10 minutes, you can connect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the visit is typically the cost of a copay. Patient issues are typically resolved during 83 percent of initial telemedicine visits.

Going to the ER — or calling 911 — is the right course of action for life-threatening situations where patients exhibit severe symptoms or have a serious injury or illnesses, including head trauma, chest pain, loss of consciousness and severe burns.

In addition to traditional hospital ERs, there have been a number of free-standing ERs that have popped up across Utah in recent years. Typically located in retail centers, these facilities are often affiliated with hospitals or physician groups, have advanced life-saving technologies and maintain hours similar to traditional ERs. As a result, free-standing ERs charge traditional ER prices.

Since many of these facilities physically resemble urgent care centers, some patients who go to a free-standing ER for non-emergency care may not realize the difference until they receive the bill. Therefore, it is important for you to take precautions to avoid higher costs.

Anybody interested in guidelines on what type of facility to use and when can visit humana.com/wheretogo. Understanding the differences will help you make the right decision for you and your family, as well as avoid unnecessary costs.

Dr. Richard Smith is Intermountain Region medical director, senior products, for Humana