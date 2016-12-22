Merry Christmas to everyone!

In this Christmas season, I’ve been wondering: Could the values of Christmas help solve the biggest problems facing the world?

After all, as humans we’re all about solving problems. It’s wired into our DNA. Many people get up each morning to solve problems. Most businesses are created to solve problems — to make life simpler, easier and more enjoyable.

Solving problems is how society progresses and makes life better for each new generation.

Sometimes problems are solved even faster as small, nimble startups use new approaches to disrupt large, traditional organizations that cling to old ways of solving problems.

Which leads to an interesting question: Do simple, disruptive approaches exist to resolve some of the world’s most difficult problems that have eluded resolution for generations? And could Christmas have something to do with that?

Consider the seemingly unrelenting problems of crime, poverty, breakdown of families, gangs, addiction and substance abuse, and even global scourges like horrific war, terrorism and ethnic cleansing.

We rely on governments to try to solve these troubles using police officers, judicial systems, jails and prisons, child protective services, addiction recovery centers, women’s shelters, international diplomacy, and by building massive armies and devastating weapons and armaments. We pass laws, hand down court decrees, issue presidential proclamations and levy taxes.

All of those approaches and strategies are absolutely necessary for a civilized society. But they don’t really solve the world’s most serious challenges. They barely keep them at bay. They deal mostly with the consequences and effects, not the underlying causes.

Could these terrible scourges be disrupted and eradicated by smaller and simpler means?

To me, that is what Christmas is all about. The baby born in Bethlehem was the world’s greatest problem-solver. He provided answers to the world’s most difficult problems. But he taught, and used, an entirely different approach than is used by society. He didn’t advocate use of law enforcement, government decrees or powerful armies.

He focused, instead, on the simple, disruptive approach of changing hearts and strengthening basic human relationships. Living the simple rules of life that he taught, along with adopting his teachings regarding charity, love, forgiveness, kindness and devotion to family, could solve the great problems facing mankind and bring individual happiness. A strong community focus on serving “the least of these” could lift those in need and help them become healthy and self-sufficient.

Some might argue that these simple, disruptive solutions to society’s problems are naïve and impractical. I beg to differ. The teachings of Jesus are genuine, realistic and certainly revolutionary — the only real hope for lasting peace and joy. The approaches he taught could actually solve the world’s problems, not just react to them.

His approach won’t attract front-page headlines or popular acclaim. And it is challenging because individual lives and hearts must be changed — one-by-one — by loving parents, teachers, Scoutmasters, community volunteers and religious leaders — the real heroes of society.

Wouldn’t it be nice if world leaders would implement the teachings of Jesus as national policies? No, that won’t happen. Each of us must implement them within ourselves.

The angels proclaimed peace on earth if we would just follow Jesus. The few times real peace and harmony have reigned among a group of people, it is because they followed Jesus’ simple teachings.

Like the poet Longfellow, many of us despair that “hate is strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good will to men.” But the bells of Christmas Day, and the principles they represent, offer renewed hope. The world needs a little Christmas.