OGDEN — A former assistant chief is returning to head the Ogden Police Department, the agency announced Wednesday.

Steven "Randy" Watt begins his tenure as Ogden police chief Jan. 4. He will replace Chief Mike Ashment, who took leadership of the department in March 2012.

Watt was assistant chief of police in Ogden when he retired from the department in October 2011. Since that time, he focused his career on running SRW Special Operations Strategic and Tactical Training, a consulting firm he owns that works largely with military, security and law enforcement organizations.

In a prepared statement, Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle called Watt "a sought-after motivational speaker."

"Randy has spoken to numerous civic organizations, schools, law enforcement associations and corporate entities," Croyle said. "He has published numerous articles on leadership and has registered copyrights and trademarks on key leadership literature and processes."

Prior to his retirement, Watt served with Ogden police for 32 years. He has been awarded the department's Medal of Valor twice.

Watt was also a colonel for the Special Forces of the Utah Army National Guard and served deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq. He retired from his military post in 2015.

Watt is also president and chairman of the board of directors for the American Heroes Project, a nonprofit group serving military veterans.

Watt holds a bachelor's degree in police science from Weber State University, a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.