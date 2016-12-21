SALT LAKE CITY — You may have given up all hope of finding the Nintendo NES Classic this year, one of the year’s hardest gifts to find. After all, Best Buy probably is likely out of them now after small shipments arrived on Tuesday.

And if the largest electronic store in the country doesn’t have them, it’s unlikely your local Wal-Mart will, either.

But don’t fret just yet. The NES Classic remains available, you just have to be a good hunter (and no, not just a duck hunter).

GameStop, for example, announced this week that it expects to get a limited shipment of the device on Wednesday and Thursday at its stores, according to gaming news site Polygon

“GameStop has again received another limited shipment of Nintendo NES Classics today through Thursday,” a store statement read, according to Polygon. “Only available in store, not online. GameStop recommends that customers call their local stores to determine local quantities.”

You may want to call your local GameStop to see if they got any shipments. We called 10 stores on the Wasatch Front and got mixed responses.

GameStop at the Gateway Mall will receive a shipment on Friday. The classic will be available when they open, so get there early. They will be first come, first serve.

The Sugar House location received its copies on Tuesday and is now sold out.

Locations in West Valley, Taylorsville, Holladay, American Fork and West Jordan expect to receive some this week but are unsure when.

Centerville’s store said there are none in stock and they don’t anticipate anymore.

So what can Utah shoppers do? They can find the device on Amazon Prime, though only in select cities, according to I4U News. Right now, the NES Classic is available through Amazon Prime in New York, Nashville and Indianapolis. It was available in Atlanta, but already sold out, I4U News reported.

Still, there’s a high chance you won’t find one of these classic video game systems, according to Erik Kain, a contributor for Forbes.

“Lose all hope: There's almost no chance you'll get a mini NES Classic Edition before Christmas unless you're willing to spend far more than the micro-console is actually worth on eBay,” Kain wrote, adding later, “I understand that it's a hot gift item but as someone who's played one, it's not all that great to begin with.”

Kain said the device is perfect for those who want some nostalgia, but it’s limited in games. He also said that it’s unfortunate Nintendo didn’t make more devices, since it knew it would be a hot ticket item this year.

Nintendo treated the device like a hot toy item, not like a tech device, he said. Instead of shelling out as many devices as possible like Sony, Microsoft and Apple, Nintendo made its device as rare as a Hatchimal.

“Eventually you'll get your hands on an NES Classic Edition, and remember just how tough and unfair video games used to be,” he wrote. “If it's not before Christmas, who cares? Christmas isn't about gifts anyways. It's about hanging out with loved ones and eating too much and singing Christmas carols. Or some variant of that.”

Reviews for the NES Classic have also said that it's the perfect tool for family bonding, especially among dads and sons. After all, dads will remember the original gaming system, whereas sons can embrace the new, according to the Wall Street Journal.