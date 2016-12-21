Dixie State University will induct five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame in a special ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the DSU Avenna Center Cox Auditorium beginning at 10 a.m. Admission to the ceremony is free and open for all to attend.

The ninth Dixie State Athletic Hall of Fame class includes former Dixie State head baseball coach Mike Littlewood (1997-2012), baseball pitcher Brandon Kintzler (2004), women’s cross-country runner Rachel Young (2011-12), four-sport standout Corry Jones (1961-63) and retired DSU Vice President and volunteer athletic photographer Stan Plewe.

The 2017 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized that evening during halftime of the Dixie State men’s basketball game vs. Hawai’i Hilo, which tips off at 7:30 p.m., in the Burns Arena.

Below is information on the 2017 Hall of Fame class:

Mike Littlewood (1997-2012) Littlewood managed the Dixie State dugout for 16 years and is the program’s all-time winningest coach, having compiled a 563-238 (.702) overall record. During his tenure, Dixie State won nine league titles, including seven Scenic West Athletic Conference championships in junior college play and two Pacific West Conference crowns in 2009 and 2011 after the program’s move to NCAA Division II membership. Littlewood also led Dixie to four NJCAA World Series appearances and the 2004 NJCAA national championship, along with a 2001 national runner-up finish.

Littlewood, who is currently the head baseball coach at Brigham Young University, had 29 players drafted by Major League Baseball teams during his time at Dixie State.

Brandon Kintzler (2004) Kintzler played a vital role on Dixie State’s 2004 NJCAA national championship team. The righthander appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and finished with a 9-1 record with a 2.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched. Kintzler hurled one complete-game shutout and was a part of three more shutout wins, and he posted four complete-game efforts overall as he helped anchor one of the nation’s top pitching staffs.

That summer Kintzler was drafted in the 40th round of the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres. Following six-plus years in the minors, Kintzler made his Major League debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 10, 2010, and he is currently a relief pitcher for the Minnesota Twins.

Rachel Young (2011-12) In only two seasons, Young established herself as one of the best overall student-athletes in the Dixie State’s history. During her junior season in 2011, she became the first DSU runner to win the PacWest individual cross-country title and posted a 10th-place finish at the NCAA West Regional race en route to DSU Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Young enjoyed even more success as a senior in 2012 as she won two more races, earned First Team all-PacWest and all-NCAA West Region accolades and became the first Dixie cross-country athlete to earn All-America honors with a 28th-place overall finish at the NCAA National Championship race held in Joplin, Missouri. Her performances earned Young her second DSU Female Athlete of the Year award. Young currently holds the school’s 6-kilometer record (21:10) and owns four of the top-10 fastest 5K times and three of the top-10 fastest 6K marks in school history.

Corry Jones (1961-63) Jones will go down in the annals of Dixie’s storied history as one of the greatest athletes ever to compete at the institution. Jones was a four-sport letter winner in football, basketball, baseball and track and field in his two years in St. George. He helped lead the Rebels to a 9-1 record on the gridiron in 1962 under legendary Dixie Hall of Fame coach Sark Arslanian. Jones then turned around and served as team co-captain on Dixie’s 1963 Intermountain Collegiate Athletic Conference (ICAC) men’s basketball championship-winning team for Dixie Hall of Fame coach Doug Allred, and he earned all-ICAC in both sports.

Then for good measure, he was the Rebels’ starting left fielder and top hitter on the Dixie College baseball team, and he threw the javelin and competed in the high jump on the track team. For all his efforts, Jones was named the 1963 Dixie College Athlete of the Year.

Stan Plewe (1978-current) Plewe has been a part of the Dixie State fabric for nearly 40 years. He worked for six presidents overall, including serving as a vice president to three presidents. Through his vision and leadership, a number of the university’s current programs, services and facilities have either been created or constructed during his tenure at the institution.

Plewe retired from his role as an administrator in 2012, but his involvement at Dixie State is alive and well. One of his many hobbies is photography, and prior to and since his retirement, Plewe, with camera in hand, has roamed sidelines documenting all the exciting plays and moments of Dixie State Athletics. He has served in his volunteer “side job” for several years, donating his time and talents to capture every snap, pass, shot, rebound, serve, hit, catch, pitch, drive, putt, win and loss, both at home and on the road.

The Dixie State Athletic Hall of Fame currently features 28 individual inductees, including coaches, student-athletes, administrators, staff and volunteers. In addition, three championship-winning teams have also been enshrined.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.