"INFINITE WORTH: Seeing Yourself through the Eyes of the Master," by Toni Sorenson, Covenant Communications, $15.99, 60 pages (nf)

Every day, people are bombarded with messages and ideals on who they should be and their value in society. These messages and ideals can create a barrier to understanding one's potential and faith in God. In her newest book, "Infinite Worth," author Toni Sorenson invites readers to look beyond these barriers and discover the love that God has for each of his children.

Sorenson begins with challenging the reader to be ready to come face to face with the truth about his or her individuality and eternal relationship to God and his son, Jesus Christ. She then digs a little deeper into this topic by exploring the meaning of trials and afflictions and how they fit into God's plan, Christ's Atonement and what that means for readers individually, and how to improve their relationship with God in a way that it can last for eternity.

Although "Infinite Worth" is short and simple, and easily read in an hour or less, it is not meant to be skimmed or rushed through quickly. Instead, this book is to be savored, as readers ponder how the messages can be applied to everyday life. The messages are written in simple terms and accompanied by beautiful photographs that complement the text.

Sorenson, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has often encouraged readers in her previous books by pointing them heavenward. "Infinite Worth" is no different as Sorenson, by molding LDS scriptures and inspirational quotes together, inspires readers to overcome their barriers to feeling God's love and come to understand their infinite worth in the universe.

There is no reference to foul language, violence or sexual innuendos in this book.

