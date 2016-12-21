SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot and killed another man after breaking into his own apartment was charged Wednesday with manslaughter.

Leroy Daniel Valdez, 34, was charged in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, in the Nov. 26 shooting death of Kenonren Goodman, 33.

According to charging documents, Valdez's roommate "had been having people over to the residence, and he didn't like them there."

Salt Lake police originally reported that when Valdez arrived at his apartment, 1329 N. Redwood Road, he was locked out and the lights inside were turned off. Valdez went to his roommate's bedroom window, kicked it in, and heard his roommate scream, charges state.

Valdez then went to the front door armed with a gun and forced it open, according to charging documents. As he entered, he encountered Goodman.

"During a struggle with (Goodman), Valdez's gun fired and (Goodman) dropped to the floor," charges state.

The man was shot in the head.

Valdez ran from the residence to another apartment complex after the shooting and placed the gun under the seat of a vehicle, charges state.