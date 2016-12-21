We’re ready to do this. I’m excited. Everybody’s excited to go out to San Francisco and play one more game together.

SALT LAKE CITY — Christmas is coming and so, too, is the Foster Farms Bowl. The 19th-ranked Utah Utes are gearing up for their Dec. 28 game against Indiana at Levi’s Stadium. They’ll practice up on the hill Thursday, Friday and Saturday before heading to the Bay Area.

“We’re ready to do this,” said senior offensive lineman Isaac Asiata. “I’m excited. Everybody’s excited to go out to San Francisco and play one more game together.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who leads the NCAA with a 9-1 record in bowl games, explained that it’s a bit of a balancing act.

“It is a fine line. You want to be ready,” he said. “You don’t want to wear them out — which I think we’ve done a good job of through the years — we work hard, but I think our guys have been fresh for the bowl.”

Whittingham added that the same thing is expected this year.

In the weeks leading up to the game, Utah’s developmental squad has worked hard to become more fundamentally and technically sound. Whittingham noted it gives them a big head start on spring ball.

For the travel squad, there’s an opportunity to end the season on a positive note after finishing Pac-12 play with two consecutive losses and three setbacks in their final four games.

The bad news? The Utes will spend the upcoming holiday on the road. They’re headed to California on the afternoon of Christmas Eve following a practice.

Whittingham acknowledged it’s not ideal. However ...

“We’re in a bowl game,” he said. “We’re excited about that and if missing Christmas at home and having Christmas on the road is one of the tradeoffs then that’s a tradeoff we’ll gladly make.”

NOW AND THEN: Quarterback Troy Williams is multi-tasking. The junior is gearing up for next week’s battle against Indiana and looking ahead to next season.

“Right now I’m just focused on trying to get a win for this bowl game," Williams said. “Of course next year is in the back of my head — I’m thinking about it day in and day out — but I just want to take care of business first.”

Williams, who said his ability to run this season was slowed by a sprained MCL, is determined to get his knee right and be a better runner in 2017. He’s also determined to be more of an influence to get the Utes more wins in close games.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Senior running back Joe Williams said Utah’s future at the position is “awesome.” Williams noted that the Utes have players like Zack Moss, Troy McCormick, Devonta’e Henry-Cole and Armand Shyne coming back, as well as a couple of guys coming in the spring and summer.

“I feel confident in that they’ll be able to carry the torch onto the next season,” Williams said.

As for his finale at Utah, Williams noted that he would like to go out with 100 yards and a touchdown or two in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana (6-6) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4)

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN 700AM

